Kim Chiu, Xian Lian respond to Myanmar fans' request over coup fears
Kim Chiu and Xian Lim
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho, file

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 12, 2021 - 1:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya couple Kim Chiu and Xian Lim responded to their fans in Myanmar asking them to spread the awareness over what’s happening in their country.

“With all due respect from your fans in Myanmar/Burma, we would like to request for your support for us protecting against the military coup. More than sixty thousands of civilians' lives are at risk, most of them in their ages of 20s to 30s, including your fans,” @Kimxi_Myanmar_Fanclub posted on their Instagram story.

“The military claimed that there is a fraud in election results, which is NOT true at all. We, Burmese, want democracy back and do not want to fall under dictatorship again. Today, my friends are out there protesting for democracy and we need to spread awareness about this truth to the world as much as possible. Please, help us, Kim & Xian,” the fan club added.

It was February 1 when Gen. Min Aung Hlaing carried out a military coup improsoning Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi along with other 133 government officials. The Myanmar military said there was a widespread cheating last November election.

Kim and Xian responded to their fans' request, posting on their respective Instagram (IG) stories the news about Myanmar.

“Read the news about what is happening in Myanmar now. Their govt shut down TV, radio and internet FB and IG and declared a coup d’ état. #prayformyanmar #savemyanmar #savemyanmarpeople,” Kim wrote.

“I visited Myanmar to host a pageant last 2018. It’s a wonderful country and it saddens me what they are going through right now. Let us all pray for their safety,” Xian wrote.

In another IG story, Xian posted a photo of him hosting a pageant.

"3 years ago when I hosted Miss Grand International in Myanmar. Lets all pray for the safety of the people there as they are going through a rough time,” he wrote.

RELATED: Kim Chiu shares Chinese New Year hacks to attract love, success luck

