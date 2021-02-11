Air Supply says Filipinos among best singers in the world

MANILA, Philippines — No less than soft rock duo Air Supply thinks that the Philippines is home to some of the world’s best singers.

During a Thursday virtual media conference with singer Inigo Pascual, the band's lead vocalist Russell Hitchcock said that even audiences of their live performances in the Philippines can carry a tune.

“I think every Filipino can sing better than most people in the world and I’m not being silly. That’s a fact,” Russell said.

“Sometimes, they’re louder than we are, which is also a great thing,” he recalled from concert singalongs.

Air Supply’s songwriter and guitarist Graham Russell likewise recognized the talent of Filipino musicians.

“The Filipinos are very emotional people, very passionate. And a lot of them are great singers. There are some great singers. A lot of them are musicians so they respect great songs,” Graham said.

Asked about the possibility of recording a Filipino song, the musician said it’s not out of the question.

“Yeah, I mean that would be great. You know, we’ve said for years, we’d love to work with a different artist but nobody ever comes to us and says why don’t you try this? But we’d love to. We’d love to record a Filipino song.”

The duo praised the pipes of Inigo, in particular, after he covered their song “All Out of Love.”

Graham looks forward to Inigo’s career and said that he has the potential to become a role model for the youth.

“We’ve always tried to be role models for people around the world and I think Inigo is gonna be that same role model for a young generation of followers,” he said.