No money or honey: Jane De Leon recalls hardship before getting 'Darna'
Jane De Leon via Instagram

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 11, 2021 - 11:03am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Jane De Leon revealed that she almost quit showbiz as she narrated the struggles she had to endure before becoming one of ABS-CBN's must-watch artists this year.

In her recent virtual conference as part of ABS-CBN's longest-running series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano," Jane said she almost lost hope that she would make it in showbiz.

“Naging honest naman ako sa sarili ko na gusto kong mag-quit ng showbiz then. Lahat naman po kaming artista na-eexperience na natotoxic kami lalo na po noong umpisa na hindi pa ko nagkakaroon ng break, nawawalan din po ako ng pag-asa,” she said.

“Pumasok po ako sa showbiz kasi sobrang mahal ko po 'yung passion ko sa pag-acting. Breadwinner din po ako, siyempre gusto ko pong tulungan ‘yong family ko,” she added.

Jane said she started her showbiz career when she was only 15 years old and waited for five years to have a break, which came when she became a member of "It's Showtime's" girl group GirlTrends and when was cast as Jericho Rosales' sister in "Halik."

“Pumasok po ako sa showbiz 15 years old or 16 yata ako," she recalled.

She and her mother struggled to go to Manila while living in Laguna. Sometimes, they only had crackers to eat and had to sleep in the dressing room if they did not have the means to go back home.

“Taga-Laguna 'ko eh. Nagco-commute lang kami ni Mommy. Isipin mo 'yung Sky Flakes, nagshe-share lang kami no'n. 'Pag wala kaming pamasahe pauwi, sa dressing room lang kami natutulog. Tiyaga lang talaga at tiwala lang kay Lord,” she said.

She and her mom also fell prey to thieves.

“Na-riding in tandem pa kami ni mommy dati sa Makati. Ang dami naming pinagdaanan ng mommy ko."

Even in love life, Jane found it hard to succeed. 

“Love life? Pahinga muna ko diyan. Kasi siyempre ilang beses na ko nasaktan. Career talaga muna and sarili. Self-love na lang muna. Kasi paano mo mamahalin ang ibang tao kung hindi mo kayang mahalin ang sarili mo?"

But like her upcoming character, Narda, Jane finally found the light at the end of the tunnel.

"Sinabi ko po sa sarili ko na hindi dapat magmadali eh, ang mahalaga nag-eenjoy ako, mahal ko po yung ginagawa ko. May right time for you, you just need to trust God."

Similarly, she encouraged those who also want to make it in showbiz to stay patient and humble.

"'Don po sa mga gustong mag-artista, may chance po kayo basta matuto po tayong maghintay. Habaan po natin ang pasensya natin and of course, be humble."

