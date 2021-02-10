CHINESE NEW YEAR
Julia Barretto liked Gerald Anderson's post with same caption as ex Bea Alonzo's
From left: Bea Alonzo, Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto at the 2019 ABS-CBN Ball
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho, file

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 10, 2021 - 11:33am

MANILA, Philippines — Former Kapamilya lovers Gerald Anderson and Bea Alonzo coincidentally wrote the same caption on their posts on social media.

In his Instagram account, Gerald posted a photo of him on his beach resort in Zambales.

 

 

“Trust the timing of your life,” Gerald wrote in the caption.

Bea also posted the same caption in her Instagram account a month ago.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by bea alonzo (@beaalonzo)

 

Social media users spotted the similarity and commented on Gerald’s post.

“Gaya gaya amp. HAHAHA,” @fayepunzalan_24 commented.

Some Instagram users, however, noticed that Gerald’s rumored girlfriend Julia Barretto liked the post.

“For the first time in a long time, napusuan na ni @juliabarretto,” @tineeblacas commented.

“Julia umamin kana kase. May palike like pang nalalaman,” @iidellaah said.

Bea and Gerald had a controversial breakup last 2019. The actress said that Gerald “ghosted” her.

Gerald is rumored to be in a relationship with Julia while Bea is rumored to be dating actor Dominic Roque. 

RELATED: Bea Alonzo, rumored boyfriend Dominic Roque post 'twinning' photos in Amanpulo

