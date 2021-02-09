Love life or loveless? Jane De Leon chooses fate of her 'millennial' Darna

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Jane De Leon revealed that she has no time for love and for now, she will focus on her career first.

During her recent virtual press conference for "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano," Jane said she chose self-love first over love life.

“Love life? Pahinga muna ko diyan. Kasi siyempre ilang beses na ko nasaktan. Career talaga muna and sarili. Self-love na lang muna. Kasi paano mo mamahalin ang ibang tao kung hindi mo kayang mahalin ang sarili mo?" she pointed out.

Jane, meanwhile, said that her character Darna needs to have a love life. Jane will play the iconic Pinay superhero in an ABS-CBN TV series soon. She said her Darna will be different because her version would be "very modern" and "millennial."

“Kung ako po tatanungin, si Darna po siyempre, may puso din naman po siya at gusto niyang maramdaman ang pagmamahal at ma-experience po 'yon. Ang tanong lang dito ay kung sino ba? Abangan po natin yan,” she told Philstar.com during the media conference.

In the same press conference, Jane said that her celebrity crush is Paulo Avelino, who was first cast as Darna's love interest in the postponed movie.

"Si Paulo Avelino pa rin. Kasi ewan ko, alam ba niya? Alam niya yata. Siguro naman alam niya na crush ko siya. Siya ang celebrity crush ko, si Paulo," Jane said when asked if who she wanted to be paired with in the future.

"Given na po na guwapo po si Paulo, pero pagdating po sa acting sobrang galing po talaga niya. Kaya 'yon po 'yung isa sa reason kung bakit gusto ko po siya makaeksena."

