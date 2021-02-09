'Laban, laban': Sexbomb Dancers sought NBI rescue from obsessed fan

MANILA, Philippines — Members of pop group Sexbomb Dancers sought the help of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to file a complaint against a fan that is allegedly harassing them.

According to a “24 Oras” report, Sexbomb members Jopay Paguia, Aira Bermudez and Grace Nera claimed that there’s a fan that is allegedly using different social media accounts to harass them.

“Lumapit kami sa NBI para lang ‘yong mga fake accounts na ginagawa, malaman natin kung sa kaniya nanggagaling lahat kasi sobra na ‘yong ginagawa niya eh like may koneksyon na sa family namin,” Aira said.

The former "Eat Bulaga" dancers also said that there’s a certain person that’s offering to help them but in exchange of something. They, however, believed that it was the same person who is harassing them.

There is also an account that is using their names for online transactions and ordering something to be sent to their addresses for cash on delivery.

“Kung sa tingin mo nalilinlang mo kami, naloloko mo kami, napapaikot mo kami, ang batas hindi mo mapapaikot ‘yan. Mahuhuli’t mahuhuli ka,” Jopay told the yet unknown culprit.