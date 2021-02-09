CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
'Laban, laban': Sexbomb Dancers sought NBI rescue from obsessed fan
Sexbomb Dancers in 'Eat Bulaga's' 'Laban o Bawi' segment
Sexbomb Girls via Instagram

'Laban, laban': Sexbomb Dancers sought NBI rescue from obsessed fan

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 9, 2021 - 12:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — Members of pop group Sexbomb Dancers sought the help of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to file a complaint against a fan that is allegedly harassing them.

According to a “24 Oras” report, Sexbomb members Jopay Paguia, Aira Bermudez and Grace Nera claimed that there’s a fan that is allegedly using different social media accounts to harass them.

“Lumapit kami sa NBI para lang ‘yong mga fake accounts na ginagawa, malaman natin kung sa kaniya nanggagaling lahat kasi sobra na ‘yong ginagawa niya eh like may koneksyon na sa family namin,” Aira said.

The former "Eat Bulaga" dancers also said that there’s a certain person that’s offering to help them but in exchange of something. They, however, believed that it was the same person who is harassing them.

There is also an account that is using their names for online transactions and ordering something to be sent to their addresses for cash on delivery.

“Kung sa tingin mo nalilinlang mo kami, naloloko mo kami, napapaikot mo kami, ang batas hindi mo mapapaikot ‘yan. Mahuhuli’t mahuhuli ka,” Jopay told the yet unknown culprit.

SEXBOMB
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Is Willie the last to know?
Is Willie the last to know?
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
The buzz going around is that after she was rendered jobless (as in iniwan sa ere, left drifting in the air) by the closing...
Entertainment
fbfb
Angel Locsin tells Bea Alonzo what she did to please an ex-boyfriend
Angel Locsin tells Bea Alonzo what she did to please an ex-boyfriend
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
In Bea Alonzo’s YouTube channel, Angel and Bea played the game “Never Have I Ever.”
Entertainment
fbfb
Darryl Yap defends &lsquo;Tililing&rsquo; after psychology major Liza Soberano criticizes movie poster
Darryl Yap defends ‘Tililing’ after psychology major Liza Soberano criticizes movie poster
By Ratziel San Juan | 21 hours ago
“Really hoping that this movie will spread awareness and enlighten us on the struggles of dealing with mental health,”...
Entertainment
fbfb
Janine Gutierrez wants to work with Gerald Anderson, asked about Gerald's rumored romance with Julia
Janine Gutierrez wants to work with Gerald Anderson, asked about Gerald's rumored romance with Julia
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Speaking of Gerald, Janine commented about the issue between the actor and Julia Barretto.
Entertainment
fbfb
Kris Aquino reacts to viral 'because' meme; answers questions about politics, Herbert Bautista
Kris Aquino reacts to viral 'because' meme; answers questions about politics, Herbert Bautista
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
“Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino joined in the fun of her “because" meme. She also answered questions...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Justin Timberlake bashed anew over new Britney Spears documentary
Justin Timberlake bashed anew over new Britney Spears documentary
By Jan Milo Severo | 17 hours ago
The documentary, which was meant to explore the "#FreeBritney" movement and Britney's ongoing conservatorship, discussed how...
Entertainment
fbfb
Nadine Lustre denies being 'retokada'
Nadine Lustre denies being 'retokada'
By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
Actress Nadine Lustre insisted that she did not undergo any cosmetic procedure on her nose.
Entertainment
fbfb
'Huwag mo lolokohin': Dennis Padilla tells Gerald Anderson over rumored Julia Barretto romance
'Huwag mo lolokohin': Dennis Padilla tells Gerald Anderson over rumored Julia Barretto romance
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Dennis said he will support Julia and wants her to be happy.
Entertainment
fbfb
'Dream come true': Timothee Chalamet on playing Edward Scissorhands' son in new Super Bowl ad
'Dream come true': Timothee Chalamet on playing Edward Scissorhands' son in new Super Bowl ad
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Johnny Depp played "Edward Scissorhands" in the original film.
Entertainment
fbfb
A spy thriller powered by women
A spy thriller powered by women
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Streaming on HBO GO on Mondays since Jan. 25 (until Feb. 22) is the supernatural spy thriller The Rook, an eight-episode STARZ...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with