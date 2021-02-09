CHINESE NEW YEAR
Why Janine Gutierrez turned down Ruffa's offer to make her a beauty queen
From left: Janine, Ruffa
ABS-CBN, Watsons Philippines/Released

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - February 9, 2021 - 2:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — Among the many pretty faces in showbiz, Janine Gutierrez is among those who have been named as a potential beauty queen not only for her beauty and height, but also for her brains.

The cum laude graduate of Ateneo de Manila University's European Studies revealed that her aunt, Ruffa Gutierrez, once asked her if she wanted to become a beauty queen.

There have been times that beauty pageant enthusiasts named Janine as a possible candidate for Binibining Pilipinas or Miss Universe Philippines, whose winners compete in renowned beauty tilts like Miss Universe, Miss World and Miss Intercontinental.

“Hindi eh. Tinatanong ako ni Tita Ruffa before, pero gusto ko talaga mag-artista. Feeling ko, kung ‘yung ibang beauty queen naman pagkatapos nu;n mag-aartista sila, naisip ko, ituloy-tuloy ko na ‘yung pag-aartista ko!” she answered the question posed by ABS-CBN reporter MJ Felipe in a recent virtual press conference.

Janine is the niece of Ruffa, half-sister of her father Ramon Christopher, son of singer Pilita Corrales with actor Eddie Gutierrez.

Ruffa is a beauty titlist, crowned 2nd princess at the Miss World 1993 edition. She started as a teen actress in the late '80s before deciding to join the beauty pageant circuit.

Many other beauty queens tried acting, notably, Charlene Gonzales, who is Binibing Pilipinas Universe 1994, and Precious Lara Quigaman, crowned Miss International 2005.

RELATED: Janine Gutierrez bares mom Lotlot's role in love story with Rayver Cruz

