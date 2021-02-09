AOS continues to offer all-out entertainment

MANILA, Philippines — All-Out Sundays (AOS) turned one two Sundays ago and continues to level up its brand of entertainment. That is a collection of all-out, variety performances.

The milestone is a feat its artist-mainstays should bask in, showing that the musical-comedy-variety noontime show is future-proof. AOS can adapt to changes and deal with disruptions.

“We’re happy to have our show, we’re happy to perform,” said Christian Bautista in a virtual media conference as he and fellow artists Glaiza de Castro, Rayver Cruz, Miguel Tanfelix and Kyline Alcantara looked back on the past year and their show’s baby steps. “We’re happy that the fans stood by us from the time of quarantine up to now. We’re happy that one year has passed pero palakas nang palakas yung show (but the show is getting stronger).”

Rayver couldn’t help but acknowledge, too, their Kapuso supporters, who have been religiously tuning in to their weekend program and witnessing their journey in entertaining them from live broadcast (straight from the studio) to online (working from home and streaming on Facebook and YouTube) and back to real-time and studio-bound airing. Miguel shared that their viewers keep them inspired to perform.

Glaiza de Castro

“We’re just thankful because the journey of All-Out Sundays was never easy,” said Glaiza. Despite all the challenges, the artists are able to deliver and AOS is making an impressive showing in the ratings’ game.

Aside from the show’s fan base, Kyline also took her hat off to the production people that always find innovative ways in coming up with new concepts and connecting artists with audiences.

Asked what existing segments or new concepts each AOS regular would like to keep and see in the upcoming episodes, Christian replied. “I am really happy with the all-out concert (series performance) that has been happening with the other All-Out Sundays artists… We’re so happy that we get to highlight all the other artists on AOS.” In the show’s anniversary celebration, Christian was the featured artist and shared the stage with Markki Stroem and Nino Alejandro. “Personally, I would like to see more of the Clashers and more guests that we can invite,” he added.

Rayver gave the concert series a thumbs-up and said that the show gives artists like him the avenue to discover new performance skills. It has encouraged him to revisit singing as his other passion.

Rayver Cruz

“It is an opportunity for us to hone our talent and explore more,” said Miguel. “I’ve discovered my (newfound) love, which is rapping. I’m able to discover new skills that I can use in the future.”

Kyline agreed with Miguel, adding that AOS makes them “more flexible in many things.” But what she looks forward to is the “hatawan na performances (face-off between singers and dancers).”

What remains constant, as Rayver put it, is “(the show’s) trademark of (entertainment filled with) laughter and performances.” Audiences can only expect inspired work from them.

Glaiza, on her part, thinks the show is also a platform to highlight Original Pilipino Music (OPM).

Miguel Tanfelix

“I’m very thankful that I was given the opportunity to explore theater in a way through Tapsikret,” she said. “It is one thing that I’ve been wanting to do ever since.”

As AOS followers know, Eternal Flame is the show’s follow-up to the successful Tapsikret.

“You have the kilig (romance), the tawanan (laughter) and the unexpected endings,” added Glaiza. Again, people can sing along with the stars and follow an engaging storyline.

AOS only promises a complete all-out entertainment that viewers can sink their teeth into.