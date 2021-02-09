CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
AOS continues to offer all-out entertainment
Christian Bautista

AOS continues to offer all-out entertainment

Jerry Donato (The Philippine Star) - February 9, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — All-Out Sundays (AOS) turned one two Sundays ago and continues to level up its brand of entertainment. That is a collection of all-out, variety performances.

The milestone is a feat its artist-mainstays should bask in, showing that the musical-comedy-variety noontime show is future-proof. AOS can adapt to changes and deal with disruptions.

“We’re happy to have our show, we’re happy to perform,” said Christian Bautista in a virtual media conference as he and fellow artists Glaiza de Castro, Rayver Cruz, Miguel Tanfelix and Kyline Alcantara looked back on the past year and their show’s baby steps. “We’re happy that the fans stood by us from the time of quarantine up to now. We’re happy that one year has passed pero palakas nang palakas yung show (but the show is getting stronger).”

Rayver couldn’t help but acknowledge, too, their Kapuso supporters, who have been religiously tuning in to their weekend program and witnessing their journey in entertaining them from live broadcast (straight from the studio) to online (working from home and streaming on Facebook and YouTube) and back to real-time and studio-bound airing. Miguel shared that their viewers keep them inspired to perform.

Glaiza de Castro

“We’re just thankful because the journey of All-Out Sundays was never easy,” said Glaiza. Despite all the challenges, the artists are able to deliver and AOS is making an impressive showing in the ratings’ game.

Aside from the show’s fan base, Kyline also took her hat off to the production people that always find innovative ways in coming up with new concepts and connecting artists with audiences.

Asked what existing segments or new concepts each AOS regular would like to keep and see in the upcoming episodes, Christian replied. “I am really happy with the all-out concert (series performance) that has been happening with the other All-Out Sundays artists… We’re so happy that we get to highlight all the other artists on AOS.” In the show’s anniversary celebration, Christian was the featured artist and shared the stage with Markki Stroem and Nino Alejandro. “Personally, I would like to see more of the Clashers and more guests that we can invite,” he added.

Rayver gave the concert series a thumbs-up and said that the show gives artists like him the avenue to discover new performance skills. It has encouraged him to revisit singing as his other passion.

Rayver Cruz

“It is an opportunity for us to hone our talent and explore more,” said Miguel. “I’ve discovered my (newfound) love, which is rapping. I’m able to discover new skills that I can use in the future.”

Kyline agreed with Miguel, adding that AOS makes them “more flexible in many things.” But what she looks forward to is the “hatawan na performances (face-off between singers and dancers).”

What remains constant, as Rayver put it, is “(the show’s) trademark of (entertainment filled with) laughter and performances.” Audiences can only expect inspired work from them.

Glaiza, on her part, thinks the show is also a platform to highlight Original Pilipino Music (OPM).

Miguel Tanfelix

“I’m very thankful that I was given the opportunity to explore theater in a way through Tapsikret,” she said. “It is one thing that I’ve been wanting to do ever since.”

As AOS followers know, Eternal Flame is the show’s follow-up to the successful Tapsikret.

“You have the kilig (romance), the tawanan (laughter) and the unexpected endings,” added Glaiza. Again, people can sing along with the stars and follow an engaging storyline.

AOS only promises a complete all-out entertainment that viewers can sink their teeth into.

Kyline Alcantara are always inspired to entertain Kapuso viewers

ALL-OUT SUNDAYS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Is Willie the last to know?
Is Willie the last to know?
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
The buzz going around is that after she was rendered jobless (as in iniwan sa ere, left drifting in the air) by the closing...
Entertainment
fbfb
Angel Locsin tells Bea Alonzo what she did to please an ex-boyfriend
Angel Locsin tells Bea Alonzo what she did to please an ex-boyfriend
By Jan Milo Severo | 11 hours ago
In Bea Alonzo’s YouTube channel, Angel and Bea played the game “Never Have I Ever.”
Entertainment
fbfb
Janine Gutierrez wants to work with Gerald Anderson, asked about Gerald's rumored romance with Julia
Janine Gutierrez wants to work with Gerald Anderson, asked about Gerald's rumored romance with Julia
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 12 hours ago
Speaking of Gerald, Janine commented about the issue between the actor and Julia Barretto.
Entertainment
fbfb
Kris Aquino reacts to viral 'because' meme; answers questions about politics, Herbert Bautista
Kris Aquino reacts to viral 'because' meme; answers questions about politics, Herbert Bautista
By Jan Milo Severo | 14 hours ago
“Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino joined in the fun of her “because" meme. She also answered questions...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Huwag mo lolokohin': Dennis Padilla tells Gerald Anderson over rumored Julia Barretto romance
'Huwag mo lolokohin': Dennis Padilla tells Gerald Anderson over rumored Julia Barretto romance
By Jan Milo Severo | 11 hours ago
Dennis said he will support Julia and wants her to be happy.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Nadine Lustre denies being 'retokada'
Nadine Lustre denies being 'retokada'
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Actress Nadine Lustre insisted that she did not undergo any cosmetic procedure on her nose.
Entertainment
fbfb
'Dream come true': Timothee Chalamet on playing Edward Scissorhands' son in new Super Bowl ad
'Dream come true': Timothee Chalamet on playing Edward Scissorhands' son in new Super Bowl ad
By Jan Milo Severo | 13 hours ago
Johnny Depp played "Edward Scissorhands" in the original film.
Entertainment
fbfb
A spy thriller powered by women
A spy thriller powered by women
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Streaming on HBO GO on Mondays since Jan. 25 (until Feb. 22) is the supernatural spy thriller The Rook, an eight-episode STARZ...
Entertainment
fbfb
Tips to boost your luck this year
Tips to boost your luck this year
By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
This is the Year of the Metal Ox and the Chinese Lunar New Year begins on Friday, Feb. 12, a long weekend to boot! But how...
Entertainment
fbfb
The secrets of Johnny & Janet
The secrets of Johnny & Janet
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
Enduring Love Stories: First of two Valentine features
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with