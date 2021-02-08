Nadine Lustre denies being 'retokada'

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Nadine Lustre insisted that she did not undergo any cosmetic procedure on her nose.

In Dr. Aivee Aguilar-Teo's video blog posted on her YouTube channel, Nadine claimed her nose has been the same since before.

"Why do people keep insisting that I had my nose done?” Nadine said.

“It’s really just this. I feel like when this part was gone, everything else looked more defined. And of course I grew older. Things like your facial features and everything about your body is more defined as you grow older,” she added.

Nadine, however, admitted that she wanted to have her nose enhanced, but Dr. Aivee refused.

“It’s the same nose. I really don’t understand, you know, people who keep calling me retokada because they think that I got my nose done. I really didn’t get my nose done. I’d like to, but I don’t know, it’s okay,” she said.

“You don’t need it,” Dr. Aivee told Nadine.

Nadine also said that she doesn’t understand why people find enhancing someone’s self as a bad thing.

“I don’t understand why people see it as a bad thing. And people use it against people who actually do it. You can’t really hate on a person who wants to improve how they look and who wants to look good,” she said.

“It shouldn’t be a bad thing. If anything, it’s none of your business because they wanted to do it. It’s their body,” she added.