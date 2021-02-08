Angel Locsin tells Bea Alonzo what she did to please an ex-boyfriend

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin admitted that she once watched a live football game to please her ex-boyfriend.

In Bea Alonzo’s YouTube channel, Angel and Bea played the game “Never Have I Ever.”

“Hindi ko ginawa pero nanood ako, pumupunta ako sa football. Alam mo hanggang ngayon hindi ko alam kung bakit ako pumapalakpak talaga,” Angel said.

“Nu'ng una talaga nagpre-pretend ako pero hindi ko siya naiintindihan talaga. Basta alam ko lang kapag goal. Pero basta kapag umiingay 'yung tao, umiingay ka na rin. Para kang naalimpungatan, mamaya lang pumapalkpak ka na rin,” she added.

Azkals player Phil Younghusband was known as Angel's former boyfriend. They became a couple in 2012. The two were together for over a year.

Angel is now engaged to film producer Neil Arce while Phil already tied the knot with model Margaret Hall last 2019.