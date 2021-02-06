KOREAN WAVE
Geneva Cruz asks Sarah Geronimo's fans not to be upset after being tagged as 'Pop Royalty'
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 6, 2021 - 3:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actress and singer Geneva Cruz asked fans of Sarah Geronimo not to be upset with her after she was tagged as the “Pop Royalty” in the upcoming season of ABS-CBN’s “You Face Sounds Familiar.”

In her Facebook account, Geneva posted the video of the upcoming Kapamilya show, saying she was also shocked upon seeing her title on the show.

“Sa fans ni Sarah G., please don’t be upset with me; I didn’t ask them to give me that title, nagulat din ako na yan ang tawag sakin. I just want to be called by my name, and I only want to perform and not offend anyone,” Geneva wrote.

“I just asked the show’s EP [executive producer] from ABS-CBN to change their description of me para walang confusion. Napakahirap kasi for performers and musicians to get a chance to actually be on stage and perform dahil po sa pandemic, that’s why I’m very grateful for this opportunity,” she added.

Geneva said she is not expecting to win the contest and that she just wanted to transform into different music icons.

"Hindi ko po inaasahan na manalo, ang gusto ko lamang po ay ang mag-enjoy sa pag-transform into my favorite music icons. Everyone is cool, mukhang masaya ito. This is just what the country needs kasi ang daming negative vibrations diba? #Music and #laughter are always good for the soul,” she said.

“Sana suporthan ninyo ako, feeling ko ako yung bagong salpak eh, ang tagal ko din kasing nawala sa Pilipinas. I can’t wait to perform and also cheer for my fellow artists. Sana abangan ninyo ang YFSF!” she added.

Apart from Geneva, other contestants in the show are I-Dolls, Lie Reposposa, Christian Bables, CJ Navato, Vivoree Esclito, Klarisse De Guzman and Jhong Hilario. 

