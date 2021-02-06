Angelica Panganiban introduces new boyfriend Gregg Homan with fur baby

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban has finally introduced her new boyfriend Gregg Homan.

In her Instagram account, Angelica posted a photo of her with Gregg and their dog Roxy.

“Dad, Mom, make space for me? ‘Cause I’m the cutest,” she wrote in the caption imagining Roxy as saying.

Last New Year's Day, Angelica posted a photo of her kissing a man with fireworks in the background.

“Kung isa kang pelikuka, sana, wala kang ending," she wrote in the caption.

The actress hasn’t yet named Gregg in the photo.

Gregg is the first known non-showbiz boyfriend of Angelica after her relationship with fellow celebrities Carlo Aquino, Derek Ramsay and John Lloyd Cruz.