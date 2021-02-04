KOREAN WAVE
New Netflix film 'Moxie' empowers girls to find their voice
“Moxie” is set to premiere on March 3, Women's Month, on Netflix.
Netflix/Released

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - February 4, 2021 - 1:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — Misogyny and self-empowerment clash in a high school comedy-drama as Amy Poehler’s second directorial film, “Moxie” is set to premiere on March 3, Women's Month, on Netflix.

Poehler returns to the directorial chair for the Netflix film based on the novel of the same name by Jennifer Mathieu.

 

 

The “Saturday Night Live” star’s Paper Kite Productions secured the rights to the book years ago.

Vivian Carter (Hadley Robinson) prefers to be under the radar in her high school dominated by misogynistic and toxic behavior. She would have preferred to remain that way until a new student (Alycia Pascual-Peña) arrives and makes her realize the unchecked behavior of her schoolmates.

She uncovers her mother’s (Poehler) interesting and rebellious past. This inspires her to publish an underground zine called "Moxie" to expose the wrongdoings in her high school, and this in turn, sparks a movement among her school mates.

“Moxie” also stars Lauren Tsai, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Nico Hiraga, Sydney Park, Josephine Langford, Clark Gregg, Josie Totah, Anjelika Washington, Charlie Hall and Sabrina Haskett, with Ike Barinholtz and Marcia Gay Harden. — Video from Netflix via YouTube

