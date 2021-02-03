KOREAN WAVE
'Magpakatotoo ka, girl!': Here's how Regine Velasquez knows if you're gay
Regine
The STAR/File

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 3, 2021 - 5:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Regine Velasquez had an advice to a letter sender who is confused with his sexuality.

In the recent episode of "Ang Walang Kwentang Podcast" hosted by Juan Miguel Severo and Antoinette Jadaone, Regine was the special guest to promot her "Freedom" concert on Valentine’s Day.

In the podcast, a letter sender named Mando asked the host what he would do that he is now falling in love with his guy friend even if he has a girlfriend.

Regine answered Mando’s question.

“Nowadays kasi may gender fluidity na. It seems that kids nowadays are more open to other possibilities and other kinds of relationship. Ang tanong ko lang kay Mando, may CD ba kita? May CD ka ba ni Roselle Nava or Barbara Streisand? And very important, anong CD ko ang meron ka? Kung 'R2K,' confirmed,” Regine said, drawing laughter from the hosts.

“'Wag nang kwestiyunin. Kasi ang mga lalake 'di ko fans, karamihan nga mga alam mo na,” she added.

Regine said that Mando should accept the reality and just tell his girlfriend the truth.

“It seems like he’s just afraid to hurt the girl. Kung mahal mo, you wouldn’t really feel (confused)… For me it’s considered cheating kasi may affection, 'di ba? Tell the truth na lang. Tell the girl. Don’t waste time. Magpakatotoo ka, girl!"

