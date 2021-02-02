KOREAN WAVE
'Nakakagigil': Barbie Imperial lashes out at culprit behind fake nude photo
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 2, 2021 - 11:48am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Barbie Imperial is the latest victim of deepfake and she slammed those who are responsible for spreading the manipulated photo.

In her Instagram account, Barbie reposted the original photo of her and the edited nude photo because people are messaging her to confirm if the photo is true.

 

 

"Reposting this photo because people are messaging me about this photo (2nd photo). Grabe, sobrang stupid naman. You really think I’ll post a photo like this? Sa lahat ng nagshashare nito, ANG LALA NYO,” Barbie wrote.

"And sa lahat ng nagbabash and madaming sinasabi sakin dahil sa picture na to, ANG TANGA LANG. Wala na ba kayong magawa kundi mag edit ng photos ng mga babae at gawing nude photo?” she added.

Barbie said she posted the photos to call the attention of those creating these fake nude photos and for them to stop victimizing other people, especially women.

“Paisa lang po, dahil nakakagigil talaga yung gumawa nito. Ilang babae pa ang magiging biktima ng mga makikitid nyong utak?! Itigil nyo na, wala kayong ambag," she said.

Recently, Kapamilya actresses Maris Racal and Sue Ramirez were also victimized by a fake nude photo that spread online. The two also called out the people behind the manipulated photo.

RELATED: 'Deepfake': Stars who fell victim to edited nude photos, videos

