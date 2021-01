Willie Revillame cries for missing fans, including those asking money

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso TV host Willie Revillame turned emotional on his 60th birthday yesterday, saying that he missed his studio audience.

In Wednesday’s episode of his game show “Wowowin,” Willie dedicated his song “Salamat Sa Inyo” to his fans who have been supporting him through the years.

“Nami-miss ko na kayo. Nami-miss ko 'yung sigaw niyo. Sana matapos na itong problema natin para maibalik na natin 'yung dati,” Willie said.

"Pasensiya na kayo, nami-miss ko na 'yung matatanda, mga nanay, lola, mga special na mga bata, sa mga naka-wheelchair, bumubulong, pambili ng gamot, pambayad ng matrikula… nami-miss ko kayo sobra,” he added.

Since the pandemic started last March 2020, the show has been filming without a live studio audience. Willie said his birthday wish is for the pandemic to be over so they can open their studio to the live audience again.

"Sana makabalik na kami sa studio, makasama na namin kayo ulit. Kayo ang nagdala sa akin dito, gusto kong ibalik sa inyo lahat," Willie said.

"Sana, Lord, matapos na itong pandemic para makabalik na kami at makapagpasaya araw-araw. Salamat sa nagtiwala, salamat sa inyong lahat."