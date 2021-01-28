Quezon City to contact trace after crowds greet Willie Revillame's birthday

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City local government is in the process of contact tracing members of a crowd that formed outside the studio of Kapuso TV host Willie Revillame from Wednesday to early Thursday morning.

Scores of fans had gathered outside of Wil Tower along Eugenio Lopez Drive in hopes of receiving cash from the host.

Apparently, a social media post had falsely announced that Willie will personally distribute cash and prizes for his birthday.

The "Wowowin" host will only gift P1-million and a new house-and-lot through the "Pera o Kahon Text Promo" which began on January 15 and concluded on Wednesday.

Members of the Quezon City Police District and local barangay authorities responded to the situation after the crowd failed to observe social distancing. They were eventually asked to leave at around 3:00 a.m.

Due to the incident being related to Willie, some online users recalled the 2006 ULTRA stampede that killed at least 73 and injured hundreds.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

— With reports from The STAR