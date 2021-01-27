KOREAN WAVE
Jaclyn Jose to try out for Disney role
Jaclyn Jose
Jaclyn Jose to try out for Disney role

Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 27, 2021 - 10:51am

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning actress Jaclyn Jose will audition as the "Lola" that Disney is looking for in an upcoming film rumored to be "Spider-Man 3."

Disney is casting a Filipino woman who is between 50 to 90 years old and fluent in English to play the role.

Although no professional acting experience is required, Jaclyn brings multiple acting trophies under her belt, including the Best Actress title at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2016 for "Ma Rosa."

The 56-year-old actress has already consulted with her manager for the try-out.

“Sabi ko, submit a resume. Give it a try. Two sequences won't harm me if ever,” Jaclyn said in the Tuesday evening “24 Oras” report.

Gina Pareño has also expressed interest in the role.

Jaclyn is currently working on the local films “Kontrabida” and “Anak ng Macho Dancer.”

