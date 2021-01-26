KOREAN WAVE
Pepe Herrera to star opposite Toni Gonzaga in 'My Sassy Girl'
Pepe Herrera to star opposite Toni Gonzaga in 'My Sassy Girl'

Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 26, 2021 - 1:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Pepe Herrera will be Toni Gonzaga’s leading man in the Philippine remake of the Korean blockbuster film “My Sassy Girl.”

While Toni will be the counterpart of Korean actress Jun Ji-Hyun, Pepe will play the role originally portrayed by Cha Tae-Hyun.

The actor is best known for starring in the local indie films “Ang Pangarap Kong Holdap” and “Sakaling Hindi Makarating.”

TinCan, the producer of “My Sassy Girl,” provided the first look at Pepe’s character.

“Grateful for your warm response for our Sassy Girl. Today, let us celebrate the guy who will tell her story. We are proud to share with you Pepe Herrera as our leading man for My Sassy Girl,” TinCan posted Monday.

 

 

A critical and commercial hit, “My Sassy Girl” is one of the highest-grossing romantic comedy films of all time in South Korea.

The Philippine adaptation was announced last week with Toni named as the leading lady.

 

 

Pepe and Toni previously worked together on the 2015 Star Cinema production “You’re My Boss."

