'ASAP' TV5 premiere makes history: 'You can't have happy Kapamilya without Kapatid'

MANILA, Philippines — Fans of the long-running Sunday musical show proved their might when they helped "ASAPasONE" trended on Twitter during its live telecast last January 24.

The hashtag delivered a clear message: they'll be there for their favorite Sunday show wherever it may be seen.

Last Sunday was a historic feat as well when the star-studded show was simulcast in three different platforms — online via Kapamilya Online and free TV via A2Z channel and TV5.

Yes, the former "rivals" are now allies as "ASAP" is the first ABS-CBN show that is broadcasting on the network after news of the two network's collaboration broke out last week.

Fans could not help but express their happiness after grieving for a while for its loss in the main channel after ABS-CBN's franchise was not renewed last year.

“They broke ABS-CBN into pieces. Now they are all scattered in different platforms and channels. Cable TV, app online, satellite TV, and 2 free TV networks. They cannot stop us for being in the service of the Filipino,” Mark Francis Mahusay (@mahusay_magtweet) posted. This was liked 1, 388 times and was retweeted 243 times as of this writing.

Another netizen noticed how that Sunday's episode was jam-packed with productions and spots that featured some of the biggest names in ABS-CBN.

@drixsalazar tweeted, “Wow Christmas Special ba ito? Siksik, liglig, at umaapaw ang mga bituin!”

The show featured an opening by the show’s main hosts and key Original Pinoy Music (OPM) figures Martin Nievera, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Erik Santos, Ogie Alcasid, Regine Velasquez and Gary Valenciano, who sang the Alamid classic, “Sama-Sama.” Joining them were popular ABS-CBN hosts, including “It’s Showtime's" Vice Ganda, Vhong Navarro and Jhong Hilario; “Magandang Buhay” hosts Karla Estrada, Jolina Magdangal and Melai Cantiveros. The cast of the show “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin" and “Bagong Umaga” also joined the show.

It also held a grand welcome for Janine Gutierrez, who recently signed up with the network from GMA-7.

Even the executives of TV5 and the network's social media accounts were happily promoting the show on their social media with the hashtag #ASAPonTV5.

"From the bottom of our hearts, we would like to thank these very special people whose names we've never mentioned before, who made all of these possible. Now you know that you can't have a happy Kapamilya without Kapatid!" Posted TV5 (@TV5Manila) on Twitter.