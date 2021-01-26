Juan Miguel Severo: KathNiel series far from Ben&Ben music video

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo recently revealed that her teleserye with on- and off-screen partner Daniel Padilla will be conceptualized and written by spoken word artist and actor Juan Miguel Severo.

At the recent virtual press conference for the finale of “The House Arrest of Us,” Kathryn said she and Daniel are excited because their friend Juan Miguel conceptualized the series.

"Una, excited kami sa teleserye na gagawin. Kasi 'yung concept nu'n, nanggaling kay Gege (Juan Miguel). So it’s something na gusto namin ni DJ talaga kaya medyo nadelay dahil inaayos pa yung script. We’re happy because we’re working on a project na gusto namin yung concept," Kathryn said.

Juan Miguel also conceptualized the recent music video of Ben&Ben's “Sa Susunod Na Habang Buhay” starring the KathNiel love team.

Severo, however, told Philstar.com that the plot of KathNiel's new TV series would be different from the Ben&Ben music video.

"Actually, sinabi niya (Gege) ito sa akin early last year, alam mo iyon nagfafacetime lang kami tapos nasabi niya iyon. But alam mo kung paano magsulat si Gege. 'Yung music video pa lang medyo kakaiba. So hindi ko masasabi sobrang similar," Kathryn said.

"Malayo sa last na ginawa namin, which excites me and DJ, kasi matagal na naming gusto gumawa ng ganitong klase pero mahirap ito sa execution. Kailangan talaga ng time namin for that," she added.

Juan Miguel exclusively told Philstar.com that the series is very challenging for him to write but he is glad to write a series for his friends.

“I can say na as the show's creator, it's been beneficial to be a fan of KathNiel since the beginning and a friend of them now. I know what fans like me want to see from them and, as their friend, I also know what kind of stories and characters DJ and Kath are drawn to,” he said.

"I believe that's why I got the job. Pero more than me, I have to say that the writing team behind it is amazing at their job and I'm so grateful that they've been so open to my ideas. It's been such a pleasure working with them. This series is challenging to write and I'm so glad to be part of a talented team that have the experience in TV writing that I lack and whose politics align with mine. Excited na ako!”