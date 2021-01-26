KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Juan Miguel Severo: KathNiel series far from Ben&Ben music video
KathNiel
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho, file

Juan Miguel Severo: KathNiel series far from Ben&Ben music video

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 26, 2021 - 12:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo recently revealed that her teleserye with on- and off-screen partner Daniel Padilla will be conceptualized and written by spoken word artist and actor Juan Miguel Severo.

At the recent virtual press conference for the finale of “The House Arrest of Us,” Kathryn said she and Daniel are excited because their friend Juan Miguel conceptualized the series.

"Una, excited kami sa teleserye na gagawin. Kasi 'yung concept nu'n, nanggaling kay Gege (Juan Miguel). So it’s something na gusto namin ni DJ talaga kaya medyo nadelay dahil inaayos pa yung script. We’re happy because we’re working on a project na gusto namin yung concept," Kathryn said.

Juan Miguel also conceptualized the recent music video of Ben&Ben's “Sa Susunod Na Habang Buhay” starring the KathNiel love team.

Severo, however, told Philstar.com that the plot of KathNiel's new TV series would be different from the Ben&Ben music video.

"Actually, sinabi niya (Gege) ito sa akin early last year, alam mo iyon nagfafacetime lang kami tapos nasabi niya iyon. But alam mo kung paano magsulat si Gege. 'Yung music video pa lang medyo kakaiba. So hindi ko masasabi sobrang similar," Kathryn said.

"Malayo sa last na ginawa namin, which excites me and DJ, kasi matagal na naming gusto gumawa ng ganitong klase pero mahirap ito sa execution. Kailangan talaga ng time namin for that," she added.

Juan Miguel exclusively told Philstar.com that the series is very challenging for him to write but he is glad to write a series for his friends.

“I can say na as the show's creator, it's been beneficial to be a fan of KathNiel since the beginning and a friend of them now. I know what fans like me want to see from them and, as their friend, I also know what kind of stories and characters DJ and Kath are drawn to,” he said.

"I believe that's why I got the job. Pero more than me, I have to say that the writing team behind it is amazing at their job and I'm so grateful that they've been so open to my ideas. It's been such a pleasure working with them. This series is challenging to write and I'm so glad to be part of a talented team that have the experience in TV writing that I lack and whose politics align with mine. Excited na ako!” 

DANIEL PADILLA KATHRYN BERNARDO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Why Ellen Adarna doesn&rsquo;t want to work with John Lloyd Cruz
Why Ellen Adarna doesn’t want to work with John Lloyd Cruz
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 17 hours ago
Elias, she said, does not understand yet her and John Lloyd’s work as actors.
Entertainment
fbfb
How Priscilla Meirelles reacted to John Estrada, Ellen Adarna&rsquo;s sweetness in TV5 show
How Priscilla Meirelles reacted to John Estrada, Ellen Adarna’s sweetness in TV5 show
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 16 hours ago
According to John, despite the controversies that he faced in the past, he and Priscilla are going strong as a couple.
Entertainment
fbfb
&lsquo;John en Ellen&rsquo; confident despite canceled TV5 shows due to poor ratings
‘John en Ellen’ confident despite canceled TV5 shows due to poor ratings
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 17 hours ago
“John en Ellen,” TV5’s new sitcom that premiered yesterday, is “confident” that it will take...
Entertainment
fbfb
Piolo & Donny back in ASAP... from SNL?
Piolo & Donny back in ASAP... from SNL?
By Ricky Lo | 3 days ago
Last Monday, Funfare broke the scoop about the partnership of the Cignal-TV5 Kapatid Network and ABS-CBN Kapamilya Network....
Entertainment
fbfb
Why Lea Salonga signed to play unlikeable character in 'Yellow Rose'
Why Lea Salonga signed to play unlikeable character in 'Yellow Rose'
By Ratziel San Juan | 16 hours ago
Lea’s total screen time in “Yellow Rose” is approximately 15 minutes, “but it’s a pivotal 15...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Raymond Gutierrez draws flak for throwing party with celebrities amid pandemic
Raymond Gutierrez draws flak for throwing party with celebrities amid pandemic
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 15 hours ago
TV host Raymond Gutierrez is greeted by questions and controversy days after he celebrated his 36th birthday on January ...
Entertainment
fbfb
Willie Revillame invites Johnny Manahan to join him in GMA-7
Willie Revillame invites Johnny Manahan to join him in GMA-7
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Kapuso host Willie Revillame asked former Kapamilya Star Magic head Johnny Manahan to join him in his show “Wowowi...
Entertainment
fbfb
At home with Dimples Romana
At home with Dimples Romana
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Long after the end of the trend-setting Kapamilya soap Kadenang Ginto in which she played Daniela Mondragon a.k.a. Dani Girl,...
Entertainment
fbfb
A mahjong weekend with the family
A mahjong weekend with the family
By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
My first weekend out-of-town with my kids began last Friday. My sister Penny’s in-laws have a beautiful rest house in...
Entertainment
fbfb
Mark Carpio expands musical horizons
Mark Carpio expands musical horizons
By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
Mark Carpio expands his musical horizons now that he is with Viva.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with