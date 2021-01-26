Toni Gonzaga reveals more details about 'My Sassy Girl' remake

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Toni Gonzaga revealed that playing “The Girl” in the Philippine adaptation of the South Korean blockbuster “My Sassy Girl” is a dream come true.

In her latest YouTube video, the “Pinoy Big Brother” host said that she first watched the film on the set of her own romantic-comedy film “You Are the One” with Sam Milby in 2006, directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina.

“Hindi ko makakalimutan ‘yun,” Toni said about "My Sassy Girl," which she watched while shooting her Star Cinema movie in Pampanga.

“Sabi ni Direk Cathy, 'Panoorin mo ‘yung ‘Sassy Girl.’ Iyan ang peg namin sa ‘yo. Dapat ganiyan ka, may pagka-feisty',” Toni added.

The 2001 Korean romantic-comedy movie starring Jun Ji-hyun was considered the first Korean movie that hit the Philippines.

For Toni, playing the titular character is a blessing for her.

“Twenty years after the film was released, I’m given the opportunity to play the role here in the Philippines. I consider it as a big blessing,” Toni said.

The Philippine version of the well-loved South Korean movie was announced last Wednesday by TinCan Films, Toni’s own film outfit in collaboration with husband Paul Soriano.

“In celebration of its 20th Anniversary, this year we will relive the classic Korean RomCom with its Philippine adaptation. On her birthday, we are proud to announce Toni Gonzaga is Philippines’ My Sassy Girl,” TinCan Films wrote on its Twitter account.

RELATED: Pepe Herrera to star opposite Toni Gonzaga in 'My Sassy Girl'