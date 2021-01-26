KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Toni Gonzaga reveals more details about 'My Sassy Girl' remake
First look at Toni Gonzaga as Filipina 'My Sassy Girl'
@tincanfilmsph via Twitter

Toni Gonzaga reveals more details about 'My Sassy Girl' remake

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 26, 2021 - 2:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Toni Gonzaga revealed that playing “The Girl” in the Philippine adaptation of the South Korean blockbuster “My Sassy Girl” is a dream come true.

In her latest YouTube video, the “Pinoy Big Brother” host said that she first watched the film on the set of her own romantic-comedy film “You Are the One” with Sam Milby in 2006, directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina.

“Hindi ko makakalimutan ‘yun,” Toni said about "My Sassy Girl," which she watched while shooting her Star Cinema movie in Pampanga.

“Sabi ni Direk Cathy, 'Panoorin mo ‘yung ‘Sassy Girl.’ Iyan ang peg namin sa ‘yo. Dapat ganiyan ka, may pagka-feisty',” Toni added.

The 2001 Korean romantic-comedy movie starring Jun Ji-hyun was considered the first Korean movie that hit the Philippines.

For Toni, playing the titular character is a blessing for her.

“Twenty years after the film was released, I’m given the opportunity to play the role here in the Philippines. I consider it as a big blessing,” Toni said.

The Philippine version of the well-loved South Korean movie was announced last Wednesday by TinCan Films, Toni’s own film outfit in collaboration with husband Paul Soriano.

“In celebration of its 20th Anniversary, this year we will relive the classic Korean RomCom with its Philippine adaptation. On her birthday, we are proud to announce Toni Gonzaga is Philippines’ My Sassy Girl,” TinCan Films wrote on its Twitter account.

RELATED: Pepe Herrera to star opposite Toni Gonzaga in 'My Sassy Girl'

TONI GONZAGA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Raymond Gutierrez draws flak for throwing party with celebrities amid pandemic
Raymond Gutierrez draws flak for throwing party with celebrities amid pandemic
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 18 hours ago
TV host Raymond Gutierrez is greeted by questions and controversy days after he celebrated his 36th birthday on January ...
Entertainment
fbfb
Why Ellen Adarna doesn&rsquo;t want to work with John Lloyd Cruz
Why Ellen Adarna doesn’t want to work with John Lloyd Cruz
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 20 hours ago
Elias, she said, does not understand yet her and John Lloyd’s work as actors.
Entertainment
fbfb
Cougar? Sheryl Cruz says love knows no age
Cougar? Sheryl Cruz says love knows no age
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Kapuso celebrities Sheryl Cruz and Jeric Gonzales both agreed that age doesn’t matter when it comes to love.
Entertainment
fbfb
Albee: Guess who is holding the empty bag?
Albee: Guess who is holding the empty bag?
By Ricky Lo | 15 hours ago
I’m not so sure if you can find any (even if subtle) link between those immortal lines (reprised in the bittersweet...
Entertainment
fbfb
How Priscilla Meirelles reacted to John Estrada, Ellen Adarna&rsquo;s sweetness in TV5 show
How Priscilla Meirelles reacted to John Estrada, Ellen Adarna’s sweetness in TV5 show
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 19 hours ago
According to John, despite the controversies that he faced in the past, he and Priscilla are going strong as a couple.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Anne Curtis assures fans of 'It's Showtime' return
Anne Curtis assures fans of 'It's Showtime' return
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Anne Curtis vowed to never leave her “It’s Showtime” family.
Entertainment
fbfb
Juan Miguel Severo: KathNiel series far from Ben&Ben music video
Exclusive
Juan Miguel Severo: KathNiel series far from Ben&Ben music video
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo revealed that her teleserye with on- and off-screen partner Daniel Padilla will be conceptualized...
Entertainment
fbfb
'ASAP' TV5 premiere makes history: 'You can't have happy Kapamilya without Kapatid'
'ASAP' TV5 premiere makes history: 'You can't have happy Kapamilya without Kapatid'
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 hours ago
Fans of the long-running Sunday musical show proved their might when they helped "ASAPasONE" trended on Twitter during its...
Entertainment
fbfb
It&rsquo;s Swifty season ever more
It’s Swifty season ever more
By Baby A. Gil | 15 hours ago
It is Swifty again. I mean take a look at the hit charts of the world and there she is, an ubiquitous presence with her new...
Entertainment
fbfb
Why Lea Salonga signed to play unlikeable character in 'Yellow Rose'
Why Lea Salonga signed to play unlikeable character in 'Yellow Rose'
By Ratziel San Juan | 19 hours ago
Lea’s total screen time in “Yellow Rose” is approximately 15 minutes, “but it’s a pivotal 15...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with