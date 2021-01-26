Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola release pre-nuptial video

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola released their official prenuptial video last Sunday.

Created by Bob Nicolas, Albert Nicolas and Fidel Galapia, the three-minute video shows sweet moments of the couple in a resort in Amanpulo, Palawan while the song "Baby I Love Your Way" plays in the background.

Luis and Jessy announced their engagement last December 12.

The couple had a roller-coaster relationship. Jessy admitted recently that they broke up last summer but Luis said that they were just cooling things up.

“Alam nyo yung chika na naghiwalay kami, totoo yun. Hanggang ngayon, di pa rin kami magkatugma kung ano yung nangyari. Para sa akin nagbreak kami. Para sa kanya nag-cool off kami,” Jessy said.

“We took a break. We took a break. But basically may pinagdaanan kami nung summer. Were we close to ending it? We were,” Luis added. — Video from Jessy Mendiola via YouTube