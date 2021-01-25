Willie Revillame invites Johnny Manahan to join him in GMA-7

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso host Willie Revillame asked former Kapamilya Star Magic head Johnny Manahan to join him in his show “Wowowin.”

In last Friday’s episode of his game show, Willie was all praises for his former “Wowowee” director.

"One of the pillars, of course, dito sa Philippine television. Naging director ko po sa 'Wowowee,' star-builder, respetado, he’s a dignified man. Ito ho, sana makasama kita muli, Direk. Napakalaki ng respeto ko sa’yo," Willie said.

"Naalala ko nga nu'ng nagkasama tayo sa 'Wowowee,' lagi kang supportive sa lahat ng desisyon na ginagawa ko. Saka, there was a time na gumagawa ako ng sulat na nagpaalam na ako diyan, sinamahan mo ako, tinulungan mo ako sa mga tamang English, tamang grammar ko," he added.

Willie told Johnny that the door of his show is always open for the director.

"So anyway, Direk, sobrang mahal ka namin. The door is open. Direk I need you, we need you here. Kailangan ko ng isang director na katulad mo para maturuan kami rito. Direk, halika na rito, samahan mo na kami rito, Mr. Johnny Manahan. Mr. M,” Willie said.

Willie’s offer came after Johnny’s TV5 noontime show “Sunday Noontime Live” was axed to make way for ABS-CBN Sunday variety show “ASAP," which Manahan also co-founded.

The longest-running Sunday variety show started airing on TV5 last Sunday, January 24.

Manahan worked for ABS-CBN for three to four decades.

RELATED: Johnny Manahan: ABS-CBN was ‘scared’ of our TV5 show