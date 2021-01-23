Vickie Rushton, Samantha Mae Bernardo among Binibining Pilipinas 2020 hopefuls vying in April coronation

MANILA, Philippines — Mark your calendars, pageant fans! Binibining Pilipinas 2020 coronation night is going to be held this summer.

On April 17, see the 40 candidates of the postponed, highly anticipated event vie for the coveted crown.

The announcement was made by Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. chairperson Stella Marquez-Araneta on Friday, January 22, during the launch of the physical and online Binibining Pilipinas National Costume Photo Exhibit.

"Our tradition of identifying and crowning our new queens will be done in a 'new normal' and safe setting. We share your excitement as we see the candidates in action again, and we look forward to your continuous support," Stella said.

The photo exhibit will be held from January 22 to 31 at the Gateway Mall Activity Area. It will then be moved to the Upper Ground Floor of Ali Mall and will be on view from February 1 to 14.

With photography by the pageant's official photographer Raymond Saldana and set design by Henry Reyes, the 40 candidates all looked fierce, proud and beautiful in their costumes.

From the panuelo to intricate designs

Pageant writers Voltaire Tayag and Jesson Capuchino noted how this year's costumes are put on the spotlight with each being promoted individually in the pageant's social media pages. They joined the live commentary hosted by Binibining Pilipinas 2019 International Patch Magtanong. Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2019 Emma Mary Tiglao also joined the discussion.

"Back then national costumes would be like they will just put on butterfly sleeves or panuelo and they call it a costume already. But these days, in the past few years, especially this year, they've risen up. The creativity is off the charts, and if you look at each and everyone of them, you know that it's not something that is done overnight. There's a lot of love, thought and care in every single one," remarked Voltaire.

The costumes were posted in Bb. Pilipinas (Official) Facebook page from November 2020 to January this year. The individual posts came with notes from the designer, a first where they talk in detail about their design inspirations and the backstories of their creations.

Binibining Pilipinas 36 Negros Occidental Vickie Rushton's costume, for example, is inspired from the Magellan Birdwing Butterfly, named after Spanish explorer Ferdinand Magellan. Designer Jomar Peralta of House of Victoria wrote that the "base of the costume is handpainted with intricate patterns, vectors and vibrant colors that best represent one of NEgros Occidental's festivals, the Minuluan Festival, which is a celebration of the bravery, heroism and lives of peace-lovign Talisenos."

Vickie is a seasoned beauty pageant contestant who started in 2011. She has been joining Binibining Pilipinas for three consecutive years, from 2018 where she placed 1st runner-up and landed in the Top 15 in 2019.

Samantha Mae Bernardo, Binibining Pilipinas 13 representing Palawan, is also a pageant mainstay. She was crowned Mutya ng Palawan Tourism in 2013. Samantha also joined the 2018 and 2019 editions of Binibining Pilipinas where she placed second runner-up during both times.

Designed by Patrick Isorena, Samantha's post is inspired by Palawan Pearls. Isorena share that it is called the "Goddess of Pearls" and is inspired from pearl diving, one of Palawan's significant economic activities.

The opening of the photo exhibit was attended by Binibining Pilipinas-International 2019 Patch Magtanong, Binibining Pilipinas Executive Committee member Raymond Villanueva, Uniprom Inc. OIC Irene Jose and Binibining Pilipinas official photographer Raymond Saldana.