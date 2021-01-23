Joshua Garcia admits he contemplated network transfer after denial of ABS-CBN franchise

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia admitted that he considered transferring to other network after ABS-CBN failed to get a fresh franchise from Congress.

In the latest video blog of Enchong Dee in his YouTube channel, the actor asked Joshua if he thought of transferring to other network.

“Sumagi sa isip ko, yes,” Joshua answered Enchong.

Joshua, however, said that he realized that he can’t abandon the network, saying his loyalty remains to ABS-CBN.

“Hindi ko magawa. Ibang relationship ang na-build ko with ABS, e. Parang naging pamilya ko sila. Parang hindi ko kayang iwan. Mananatili yung loyalty sa ABS,” he said.

“Siguro nadala lang ako dahil magsasara na yung ABS, kasi pandemic pa, kailangan kong kumita ng pera para sa pamilya ko. Eventually, naging okay din lahat, e. I mean, unti-unti,” he added.

The actor said that he thought of thinking of transferring to other network because he is the breadwinner of his family.

“Especially ako yung breadwinner, 'di ba? So, sa ‘kin umaasa yung family ko,” he said.

“Dumaan lang talaga sa isip ko na gusto kong lumipat. Pero feeling ko, pinapa-realize sa ‘kin na marami pa akong pwedeng gawin, na pwede kong pagkunan ng income. Kasi yun lang naman ang worry sa akin, e, yung income, e,” he added.