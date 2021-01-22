Mocha Uson claims 'bitter,' 'kulelat' people behind rumors about her, Robin Padilla

MANILA, Philippines — After TV host Mariel Rodriguez, blogger and government official Mocha Uson spoke up about the pregnancy rumors linking her and Rodriguez's husband Robin Padilla.

In her Instagram and Facebook pages, the appointed government official posted a clip of her working out. She is seen carrying a dumbbell or weights while working out in a sports bra and tights, revealing a flat stomach.

"BUNTIS DAW AKO KAY ROBIN?" she started her post in all caps. She continued, "Wala pong katotohanan yang tsismis na yan. Napakabait po nung tao. Nakakahiya naman kay idol Robin at Mariel."

Uson then speculated that the people behind the rumor are out to discredit her and Padilla. The two are known staunch supporters of President Rodrigo Duterte.

"Sigurado ako ang nagpapakalat niyan ay yung mga bitter sa ating gobyerno. Alam ng lahat na ako at si sir Robin ay masugid na supporter ni Pangulong Duterte kaya nalang sinisiraan kami. Kulelat kasi sa survey ang pambato nilang si Robredo kaya kung anu-ano paninira ang iniimbento nila," she wrote, mentioning Vice President Leni Robredo, who has been the topic of her many controversial blog posts.

She ended her post by saying that she's off to working out again. "Lunch break! Workout na muna tayo!"

At the strike of midnight of January 22, Mariel issued a statement through her Instagram account (@marieltpadilla), denying the rumor and lambasting those who instigated it, saying that there's a time to be "assholes" and that time is not now.

The actor is grieving for his older brother, Royette Padilla, who recently passed away. Padilla has yet to release any statement regarding the issue.

