'Stop this now': Mariel Rodriguez speaks up on rumor linking Mocha Uson, Robin Padilla

MANILA, Philippines — TV host Mariel Rodriguez asked the public to stop spreading rumors linking her husband Robin Padilla to starlet-turned-government employee Mocha Uson.

In her Instagram account, the former “It’s Showtime” host posted a photo of Robin grieving the lost of his brother Royette Padilla.

Mariel asked the public to stop checking on her and assured everyone that she is okay despite the rumors linking her husband and the controversial blogger.

“So many people are sending me messages... ‘checking’ on me. People are tagging me bla bla bla... let me tell you this. ROBIN’S BROTHER PASSED AWAY. He is grieving,” Mariel said.

According to her, Robin is having a hard time dealing with his brother’s death and he doesn’t need any baseless gossip for now.

“He has never been in so much pain all his life. He doesn’t need your baseless gossip. Namatayan ng kapatid yung asawa ko. Please lang po. He doesn’t even know anything about all this rumor but I am putting a stop to this NOW,” Mariel said.

“May oras para maging assholes now is not that time. Please,” she added.

Rumors circulated that Robin impregnated Mocha after a Philippine Entertainment Portal blind item titled “Controversial female personality, nabuntis ng sikat na aktor?" came out the other day.

Internet users circulated the rumor in their social media pages, speculating that the item referred to the controversial blogger and the action star who are both staunch supporters of Pres. Rodrigo Duterte.

