Karina Bautista, Aljon Mendoza reach milestones in 'Hoy, Love You!'
Karina Bautista, Aljon Mendoza reach milestones in 'Hoy, Love You!'

Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 20, 2021 - 6:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — Young love team Karina Bautista and Aljon Mendoza continue to inch toward success together through their latest project, the iWantTFC original series “Hoy, Love You!” which began streaming free worldwide last Monday.

The onscreen love tandem known as “KarJon” marked a turning point in their respective careers as they embarked into entirely new territory.

They switched it up in their first sitcom together with Aljon’s character chasing after Karina’s this time around.

“Parang sa mga characters kasi na nagawa namin, more on siya talaga 'yung naghahabol sa akin. So dito naman, ako naman 'yung maghahabol sa kanya... Ayun nga so 'di ba kasi ako talaga 'yung sobrang interesado sa kanya,” the actor told Philstar.com during the recent “Hoy, Love You!” media conference.

Aljon and Karina agreed that the characters and storyline were even lighter than usual, making for positive energy.

“Para talaga siya sa mga gustong makaramdam ng happiness, ganyan, kilig. Pero may lessons pa din naman talaga. So ayun kung gusto niyo ng good vibes, ito, aabangan niyo sa amin. Hindi kayo parang mabibigo.”

Karina, meanwhile, had to stretch her range with new acting challenges offered by her latest role.

“Kasi sa mga past projects namin, ako naman laging boyish. So dito naman kasi, ako 'yung masungit, suplada, and also parang tinataboy-taboy ko silang lahat. So ayun naman 'yung magiging complication,” the actress said.

“And ako kasi, parang kinabahan din ako kasi hindi naman po talaga ako komedyante. So parang ang hirap ipasok sa role na medyo conservative 'yung girl. So parang 'yun, kailangan ko pang i-analyze paano ko gagawing comedy 'yun? So sinasabi ko naman din po kay direk 'yun. And ayun nga at least natawid naman and na-enjoy ko 'yung character ko.”

KarJon said they look forward to growing individually and mutually as actors.

“Hoy, Love You!” has six episodes. These will be released daily at 8 p.m. until Sunday.

 

