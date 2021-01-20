KOREAN WAVE
Jane De Leon is Coco Martin's new nemesis in 'Probinsyano'
From left: Jane De Leon and Coco Martin in 'Ang Probinsyano'
ABS-CBN/Released

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - January 20, 2021 - 1:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — Is Darna going against Cardo Dalisay?

Who is going to make it between the legendary Pinay superheroine and the hero of the long-running nightly primetime show?

Jane de Leon is the newest "kontrabida" (nemesis) who'll try to topple unbeatable Cardo (Coco Martin).

Before she flies as TV's new Darna, she's going to play Police Captain Lia Mante, a member of the Black Ops team that is assigned to look for Cardo after President Oscar Hidalgo released a "shoot to kill order" against him and his men. 

Besides her, Geoff Eigenmann also joins the Black Ops team as Maj. Albert de Vela.

New addition to the cast as members of the Black Ops are Vance Larena, Paolo Paraiso, AJ Raval and Mark Mcmahon.

This week's episode will see Cardo and Team Agila hiding out at Lito’s (Richard Gutierrez) property. What Cardo doesn’t know is that it was actually Lito who leaked their whereabouts in order to have him killed so that he can finally accomplish his plan of stealing Alyana (Yassi Pressman) away from Cardo.

Watch “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” on A2Z channel on free TV and via digital TV boxes like ABS-CBN TVplus. Digital TV box users can scan and look for A2Z channel in Metro Manila and in some parts of Cavite, Laguna, Quezon, Rizal, Bataan, Batangas, Bulacan and Pampanga.

Viewers can also catch the show from Monday to Friday at 8 p.m. on CineMo and Kapamilya Channel on cable and satellite TV via Kapamilya Channel (SKYchannel 8 on SD and channel 167 on HD, Cablelink channel 8, G Sat Direct TV channel 22, and most cable operator-members under Philippine Cable and Telecommunications Association). Watch also the livestream for free on Kapamilya Online Live daily on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page, and on the iWantTFC app (iOs and Android) and on iwanttfc.com. Viewers outside of the Philippines can also catch it on The Filipino Channel on cable and IPTV.

