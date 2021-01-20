Jane De Leon is Coco Martin's new nemesis in 'Probinsyano'

MANILA, Philippines — Is Darna going against Cardo Dalisay?

Who is going to make it between the legendary Pinay superheroine and the hero of the long-running nightly primetime show?

Jane de Leon is the newest "kontrabida" (nemesis) who'll try to topple unbeatable Cardo (Coco Martin).

Before she flies as TV's new Darna, she's going to play Police Captain Lia Mante, a member of the Black Ops team that is assigned to look for Cardo after President Oscar Hidalgo released a "shoot to kill order" against him and his men.

Besides her, Geoff Eigenmann also joins the Black Ops team as Maj. Albert de Vela.

New addition to the cast as members of the Black Ops are Vance Larena, Paolo Paraiso, AJ Raval and Mark Mcmahon.

This week's episode will see Cardo and Team Agila hiding out at Lito’s (Richard Gutierrez) property. What Cardo doesn’t know is that it was actually Lito who leaked their whereabouts in order to have him killed so that he can finally accomplish his plan of stealing Alyana (Yassi Pressman) away from Cardo.

