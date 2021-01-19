Frankie Pangilinan calls to #DefendUP after scrapping of UP-DND pact

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Frankie Pangilinan expressed her dismay after the Department of National Defense (DND) scrapped an agreement that bars any military and police presence inside University Philippines campuses.

In her Twitter account, Frankie said the latest news was “unprovoked desperation.”

this sort of unprovoked desperation from the establishment only proves that change IS possible, and likely very close — continue to speak out and fight for what’s right. we stand with you. #DefendUP — kakie (@kakiep83) January 18, 2021

“This sort of unprovoked desperation from the establishment only proves that change IS possible, and likely very close — continue to speak out and fight for what’s right. We stand with you,” Frankie wrote, adding “#DefendUP.”

Frankie also alleged that this latest move proves that the current administration is "insecure and threatened."

“Red-tagging students just proves how insecure and threatened this administration has become. Protect our students. Defend our rights. Be brave,” she said.

red-tagging students just proves how insecure and threatened this administration has become. protect our students. defend our rights. be brave. — kakie (@kakiep83) January 18, 2021

She also shared a tweet from her father, Sen. Francis Pangilinan, about the issue.

“Tinutulan natin ang panghihimasok ng diktador noon. UP has always been and will always be a citadel of freedom and democracy. No to the unilateral and arbitrary termination of the Enrile-Soto Accord. Pakiusap lang. Please don't mess with UP,” the senator said.

The defense department yesterday ended its decades-long accord with the University of the Philippines which prohibits state forces to enter its campuses without prior notifying its officials.

RELATED: UP president: 'Unwarranted' scrapping of UP-DND pact to sow 'more confusion, mistrust'

DND ends accord with UP prohibiting state forces in campuses — report