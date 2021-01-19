KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Frankie Pangilinan calls to #DefendUP after scrapping of UP-DND pact
Singer Frankie Pangilinan
Frankie Pangilinan via Instagram

Frankie Pangilinan calls to #DefendUP after scrapping of UP-DND pact

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 19, 2021 - 4:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Frankie Pangilinan expressed her dismay after the Department of National Defense (DND) scrapped an agreement that bars any military and police presence inside University Philippines campuses.

In her Twitter account, Frankie said the latest news was “unprovoked desperation.”

 

 

“This sort of unprovoked desperation from the establishment only proves that change IS possible, and likely very close — continue to speak out and fight for what’s right. We stand with you,” Frankie wrote, adding “#DefendUP.”

Frankie also alleged that this latest move proves that the current administration is "insecure and threatened."

“Red-tagging students just proves how insecure and threatened this administration has become. Protect our students. Defend our rights. Be brave,” she said.

 

 

She also shared a tweet from her father, Sen. Francis Pangilinan, about the issue.

“Tinutulan natin ang panghihimasok ng diktador noon. UP has always been and will always be a citadel of freedom and democracy.  No to the unilateral and arbitrary termination of the Enrile-Soto Accord. Pakiusap lang. Please don't mess with UP,” the senator said.

The defense department yesterday ended its decades-long accord with the University of the Philippines which prohibits state forces to enter its campuses without prior notifying its officials.

RELATED: UP president: 'Unwarranted' scrapping of UP-DND pact to sow 'more confusion, mistrust'

DND ends accord with UP prohibiting state forces in campuses — report

FRANKIE PANGILINAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
TV5 shows bid goodbye reportedly due to poor ratings
TV5 shows bid goodbye reportedly due to poor ratings
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
TV5 shows "Sunday Noontime Live," "I Got You" and "Sunday Kada" broadcast their final episode yesterday.
Entertainment
fbfb
Ex-partner slams Jomari Yllana for alleged lack of support to his children 'sweating in the dark'
Ex-partner slams Jomari Yllana for alleged lack of support to his children 'sweating in the dark'
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Actor-turned-politician Jomari Yllana was called out by his former partner for failing to pay their electricity bills that...
Entertainment
fbfb
The Cignal-TV5 & ABS-CBN tie-up happening very soon
The Cignal-TV5 & ABS-CBN tie-up happening very soon
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
If there’s a will, there’s a way. And what is that oft-quoted other saying again? Yes, when God closes a door...
Entertainment
fbfb
Joey de Leon, Vice Ganda on COVID-19 vaccines: How Harry Roque reacts
Joey de Leon, Vice Ganda on COVID-19 vaccines: How Harry Roque reacts
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Rival noontime show hosts Joey de Leon and Vice Ganda shared their thoughts about the COVID-19 vaccine issue surrounding the...
Entertainment
fbfb
Alex Gonzaga explains why she had to keep wedding a secret
Alex Gonzaga explains why she had to keep wedding a secret
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Alex Gonzaga revealed yesterday that she got married with boyfriend Mikee Morada last November.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Gerald Anderson slammed for &lsquo;galawan&rsquo; comment on Diego Loyzaga&rsquo;s post
Gerald Anderson slammed for ‘galawan’ comment on Diego Loyzaga’s post
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Gerald Anderson was bashed for his comment on fellow actor Diego Loyzaga’s post about the latter’s surprise date...
Entertainment
fbfb
Willie&rsquo;s charity work not &lsquo;politically motivated&rsquo;
Willie’s charity work not ‘politically motivated’
By Ricky Lo | 18 hours ago
Time and time again, especially as the election season approaches, rumors spread that Willie Revillame is being lured by different...
Entertainment
fbfb
It&rsquo;s time for The Lost Recipe stars
It’s time for The Lost Recipe stars
By Jerry Donato | 18 hours ago
In fiction, time is usually seen as a part of the setting, where characters are located. In The Lost Recipe, time, either...
Entertainment
fbfb
Behind the scenes of BTS' Smart promo
Exclusive
Behind the scenes of BTS' Smart promo
By Ratziel San Juan | 23 hours ago
Headlining the “Live Smarter, Live with Purpose” campaign in the Philippines, BTS will appear in a world-class...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Smart Ako!': BTS signs with Philippine telco for biggest campaign to date
'Smart Ako!': BTS signs with Philippine telco for biggest campaign to date
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Telecommunications company Smart is partnering with global superstars BTS for its most ambitious campaign to date.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with