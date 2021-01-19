KOREAN WAVE
Gerald Anderson slammed for â€˜galawanâ€™ comment on Diego Loyzagaâ€™s post
'Between Maybes' co-stars Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto; Diego Loyzaga and girlfriend Barbie Imperial.
The STAR/File; Barbie Imperial via Instagram, screenshot

Gerald Anderson slammed for ‘galawan’ comment on Diego Loyzaga’s post

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 19, 2021 - 12:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — Gerald Anderson was bashed for his comment on fellow actor Diego Loyzaga’s post about the latter’s surprise date for girlfriend Barbie Imperial.

Last week, Loyzaga made a surprise sweet gesture for Barbie. In her Instagram account, Barbie posted photos of her in a room filled with lights, balloons and white petals all over the place. Polaroid pictures of them were seen hanging together with balloons.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Diego (@diegoloyzaga)

 

“Came home to this. Grabe naman. Thank you, grabe ka talaga. Thank you my love,” Barbie captioned the post.

“This is just the beginning,” Diego replied to Barbie in the comments section.

Diego also posted the photos on his Instagram account.

“I promise to keep that smile on your face,” he wrote.

Diego and Barbie revealed their relationship last New Year’s day.

“Happy new year to us,” Loyzaga wrote, with a heart emoji. “Thanks for making the end of my 2020 memorable. Let’s go, 2021!” 

Days later, Barbie confirmed their relationship on Instagram.

“Totally unexpected to fall for someone I thought I’d be just friends with forever but I’m really happy to have found both love & friendship with this one,” Barbie wrote.

Celebrities commented on Diego’s surprise date post, including Gerald.

“Awww!” said actress Sunshine Cruz, ex-wife of Diego’s dad, Cesar Montano.

“Cutest!” added Diego’s half-sister, Sam Cruz, also Sunshine’s daughter with ex Cesar.

Gerald, meanwhile, wrote: “Sa th3rd floor mo ata natutunan mga ganyan galawan bro ah haha congrats bro.”

Th3rd Floor is Gerald’s gym and fitness center in Diliman, Quezon City, where stars like Diego used to workout.

While Diego has not yet replied to Gerald’s comment, Anderson received heavy criticism for his comment.

Some Internet users asked Gerald to not compare Diego to him.

“Naku! Gerald wag mo na damay si diego sa style mo,” @itsanarte said.

“Bobo di naman yan katulad mo na babaero,” @staceymdl said.

“@andersongeraldjr ay nku style mo nag iisa ka lng na manloloko,tumahimik ka,” @ its_ilan15 wrote.

“@andersongeraldjr oof! Wag kang mandamay iba sya sayo,” added @chirzy.tan.

For @diaannee19, it is okay if Diego learned the “galawan” or gesture from Th3rd Floor, “ATLEAST HINDI SA THIRD PARTY.”

It can be recalled that last 2019, Gerald went viral for allegedly “ghosting” or abruptly leaving then girlfriend Bea Alonzo for his “Between Maybes” co-star Julia Barretto.

Some netizens, meanwhile, advised Diego not to listen to Gerald.

“@diegoloyzaga naku po wag mong gayahin galawan ng may ari ng 3rd floor d maganda,” claimed @amanteshine.

“Naku Diego sa second floor ka pumunta Iwas sa third floor,” @ayrishdnl quipped.

“@andersongeraldjr wag mo gayahin budoy na to babaero please lang @diegoloyzaga,” said @janelopezheart.

Similarly, @shaira023 wrote: “Naku!!!! @diegoloyzaga wag na wag mong gagayahin yang @andersongeraldjr na yan. Please lang wag mo sasaktan si @msbarbieimperial tulad din ng papa mo. Mahirap humanap ng babaeng marunong mag stay at makuntento. Just saying.”

Instead of Diego following Gerald’s “galawan,” @gerlie.manlangit said it should be the other way around: “@andersongeraldjr dear gerald iba ka at si diego.sana si diego di maging kagaya mo.na alam mo na! si diego pinublic si barbie, si julia mo hndi.gayahan mo si diego.wag si diego gagaya sayo.manluluko ka eh.2 timer.”

Others, meanwhile, dared Gerald to also do to rumored girlfriend Julia Barretto the sweet gesture Diego did.

“@andersongeraldjr inapply mo ba kay julia?” @kimkharldashian said.

“@andersongeraldjr eh di gawin mo rin yan kay @juliabarretto,” wrote @adafpruel.

Likewise, @janelopezheart said: “@andersongeraldjr flex mo na din si @juliabarretto mga ahas.”

“@andersongeraldjr @juliabarretto ♥? the big reveal♥?♥?,” @ judithparinaslaurencio said.

 “@andersongeraldjr hehehe, Sana kayo din ni @juliabarretto .Waiting,” @pour_tojours_grace wrote.

“@andersongeraldjr oh ano inggit ka kasi d mo maiflex c Julia bwahahaha,” @ ljsoriano added.

“@andersongeraldjr lodi hayaan mo yang mga bashers importante masaya ka sa lovelife mo ngayon with @juliabarretto,” affirmed @racquelouhale.
 

