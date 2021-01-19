Itâ€™s time for The Lost Recipe stars

MANILA, Philippines — In fiction, time is usually seen as a part of the setting, where characters are located. In The Lost Recipe, time, either presented linear or non-linear, seems to materialize itself differently. It could be viewed as some character that shapes the destiny of dramatis personae, especially when the latter chase their dreams.

Kelvin Miranda’s Harvey is given the chance to travel through time in the series that mixes romance, food and fantasy as main ingredients. The first locally produced daily primetime content on GMA News TV airs weeknights at 8.

“Minsan nagiging katulong niya yung oras (Sometimes, time is Harvey’s ally or it is on his side),” said Kelvin of time from his character’s perspective in a recent media conference via Zoom, “minsan parang nahihirapan si Harvey dahil sa oras (sometimes it gets in his way).” The magical experience allows Harvey to chance upon a recipe and take advantage of it in creating a culinary empire from ground up.

Whether Lady Luck has a hand in it or not, Harvey is just perhaps in the right place at the right time. It’s a case of (perfect) timing, something Mikee Quintos, the aspiring chef Apple in the series, shared.

Mikee Quintos

“Like in real life, we all have our own frequencies (wavelengths and perspectives) na sinasakyan sa mga buhay natin,” she said, “we attract and meet people (whom we share the same wavelengths) and we call it perfect timing.” Mikee added that The Lost Recipe story was written in a way that their characters have their own frequencies and outlook on timing. Comparing time to a coin, Mikee said it has two sides like “a situation could be good to one character or it could be bad to another.”

Ginger, played by Thea Tolentino, doesn’t dwell on the past. “What matters to her is the present time,” said Thea. “Like anyone of us, there are times when we are (haunted) by our past and we bring it to the present. Sometimes nag-over(think) tayo at iisipin natin ng sobra yung future.” As someone passionate about cooking, Ginger will give her dream a good fight, added Thea. Her character will embark on a self-love journey.

Paul Salas

Also living in the present is Frank, portrayed by Paul Salas.

“He is a happy-go-lucky guy,” Paul said. “Since he has a stable job, he doesn’t think of his future. He seems to prefer living in the present. He got bullied and was called posporo dahil payatot (siya) in his past. At the present time, he works hard going to the gym, parang naging artistahin siya.”

Aside from adapting to the new normal taping, The Lost Recipe stars had to attend an acting workshop and study their characters. “I had to learn his rakista (rock star and artist) vibes,” said Paul, whose ability to play the guitar might do wonders in playing Frank. “I did my research on how a rocker moves, looks and speaks.” He had to refrain himself from using his jolly voice and make it low.

Thea also took on the similar challenge for she had to deliver lines in a calm and collected manner as Ginger the character demands it. “Nasanay po ako sa character ko na sumisigaw na laging galit (I’m used to play a screaming and angry character),” she said.

As for Kelvin, he had a solo workshop to understand how Harvey deals with different emotions and even studied his character on set. The actors, including Paul, went to a cooking workshop.

According to Mikee, it is important for actors to take a break (at least three months) after a show. The sojourn will give them time to find themselves as actors, think of their learnings and know “which characteristics (of your character) are not yours because you have made yourself believe that you have them in the duration of taping.” Actors need to recharge themselves before jumping into another assignment.

Since the lockdown had given everyone time to stop and smell the roses, Mikee, Kelvin, Paul and Thea are on their toes to take on their The Lost Recipe roles.