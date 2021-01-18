Behind the scenes of BTS' Smart promo

MANILA, Philippines — Global superstars BTS have been revealed as the newest brand ambassadors of telecommunications company Smart.

Shine through 2021 with SMART’s newest ambassadors: Grammy-nominated BTS.



Let RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook light up the year as they inspire the Filipino youth to keep pursuing their Passion with Purpose.#SmartBTS #SimpleSMARTAko

???????????? pic.twitter.com/HN0ZL0hQ0c — SMART (@LiveSmart) January 18, 2021

Headlining the “Live Smarter, Live with Purpose” campaign in the Philippines, BTS will appear in a world-class ad campaign set to release in the first quarter this year.

Insiders told Philstar.com that the Grammy-nominated music act already shot a television commercial in Seoul last weekend.

Filming reportedly took one take over the course of nine hours.

The partnership deal was inked last Christmas day by Smart and December 31 by BTS’ talent agency Big Hit Entertainment.

The boy group's exact talent fee was not disclosed but unlike what previous reports said, it's "definitely not $15 million."

“Aside from their remarkable talent, BTS emerged as the biggest band in the world because of their meaningful and uplifting music that brings hope and encouragement to fans especially in the bleakest of times. It is therefore a big honor to welcome BTS to the Smart family so we may inspire more Filipinos to find purpose in everything they do and ultimately live Smarter for a Better World,” Smart President and Chief Executive Officer Alfredo Panlilio said in a release.