Andi Eigenmann welcomes 'bouncing healthy baby boy'

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Andi Eigenmann has successfully given birth to her third baby.

Her mother, veteran actress Jaclyn Jose, broke the news Monday morning.

“Congratulations anak for having a succesful delivery to our newest member of the family...bouncing healthy baby boy,” the proud grandmother shared on social media.

Andi has since welcomed the news with her fiancé Philmar Alipayo, who fathered baby number three.

“We did it again papa! This journey was more of a breeze with you by my side,” Andi posted.

“Thank you for being my rock! Because of you my worries and fears go away. I love love being your partner and going through this wonderful life, raising our kids with you. Glad I get to do this with you for life!”

Andi and Philmar share two children together: their one-year-old daughter Lilo and their newborn whose name has yet to be revealed.

Andi's firstborn daughter Ellie, meanwhile, is her child with ex-boyfriend Jake Ejercito.