Hontiveros calls to lower electricity charges following Jomari Yllana P100k electric bill
Jomari Yllana (right) and the electric bill of his former partner, Joy Reyes.
Hontiveros calls to lower electricity charges following Jomari Yllana P100k electric bill

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 18, 2021 - 12:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Risa Hontiveros called on the Department of Energy and the Energy Regulatory Commission to look for Meralco’s “potentially onerous surcharges” that cause higher power rates in the Philippines, the second highest in Asia, said the solon.

In her Facebook account, Hontiveros said that while she welcomes Meralco’s relaxed disconnection policy this pandemic, the real problem is the higher electricity bill because of surcharges.

 

“I welcome Meralco’s relaxed disconnection policy for unpaid consumers. Pero ang tunay na problema ay ang mataas pa ring singil sa kuryente dahil sa mga ‘surcharges’ na ipinapasa sa consumers. Isa na rito ang 15% weighted average cost of capital na halos doble sa 8% average global standard,” she said.  

“Kaya hinihimok ko ang Department of Energy at Energy Regulatory Commission na tingnan ang ‘potentially onerous surcharges’ gaya nito,” she added.

The senator said that government agencies in the power sector should work together for Filipinos to enjoy lower electricity bill.

“Panawagan din sa mga power supplier at sa National Grid Corporation of the Philippines. Perhaps they should share a bigger part of the burden since they continue to enjoy higher return on investment and remain profitable even during the pandemic,” she said.

“Dapat na magtulungan ang pamahalaan at ang buong energy sector para mas maging abot-kaya ang singil sa kuryente. Sa panahong ito, unahin natin ang kapakanan ng pamilyang Pilipino."

Hontiveros' call came after actor-turned-politician Jomari Yllana was called out by his former partner for failing to pay their electricity bill amounting to over P100,000.

"Since he blocked all means of communication, to those who know this guy, Kindly inform this 'Honorable' COUNCILOR of District 1 PARANAQUE JOMARI YLLANA that his children are sweating in the dark & this is making it worse for Fangio who's been having fever for a few days now," Joy Reyes said.

Jomari replied to a social media user, who commented on his Instagram post.  

"Sana ginagamit din ang isip paminsan minsan. Nakapagpost sa FB, nakapag picture sa cellphone. May charge ang cellphone at may internet. Oh di ba naputulan ng kuryente pero nakapagpost at may internet. Sana ol," Jomari replied, adding a laughing emoji.

RELATED: Ex-partner slams Jomari Yllana for alleged lack of support to his children 'sweating in the dark'

