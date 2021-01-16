KOREAN WAVE
Director Jerrold Tarog says he's no longer involved in 'Darna' series
This composite photo features an artwork of Jane de Leon as the new "Darna."
Artwork by Arman Anero of Nate of Art and Jane de Leon's Instagram

Director Jerrold Tarog says he's no longer involved in 'Darna' series

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 16, 2021 - 3:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — Director Jerrold Tarog revealed that he is not directing the upcoming ABS-CBN series “Darna.”

In his Twitter account, the “Heneral Luna” director responded to a query by a Twitter user asking if he is still “attached to the Darna series.”

Jerrold replied that he is not involved in the TV series because of conflict in schedule.

“Unfortunately, I'm not going to be involved in the TV series due to scheduling conflicts. But some doors remain open regarding my future involvement in the Ravelo universe. We will see,” he said.

He asked his followers to still support the project though he is not part of it anymore.

“For now, I wish ABS-CBN & @Imjanedeleon all the best. Let's continue to support them,” he said.

Jerrold said he is still hopeful that the "Darna" movie will push through in the future.

“Sana. That’s up to the studio,” the director replied to another Twitter user query.

ABS-CBN said in a statement last August that the movie was going to be postponed indefinitely because of COVID-19 restrictions.

DARNA JANE DE LEON JERROLD TAROG
Philstar
