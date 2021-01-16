'Family comes first': Baron Geisler says fatherhood made him a changed man

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Baron Geisler revealed that fatherhood made him a changed man.

Known for his troubles on and off showbiz, Baron said his character is now softening because of his baby daughter and wife.

"Nag-soften yung character ko. Hindi na ako maangas. Siguro yung angas na ‘yan, ilalabas ko ‘yan kapag kailangan ng pamilya. Ilalabas ko sa pagbanat ng buto at, siyempre, dahil may anak at asawa na ako, ayoko na ng gulo,” Baron said in a Viva virtual press conference.

"As much as possible, kung may manghahamon sa akin diyan, e, tatakbo na lang ako kasi ayaw natin ng kaaway, lahat kaibigan natin,” he added.

Baron also said that he wanted to give back more to God, saying the Lord always gives him projects in showbiz despite his attitude.

"I want to give this back to God. God is so good kahit ang dami kong mga pangako na napako. Pero I always pray kasi na kapag talagang wala na ako sa industriya, parang ang feeling ko wala nang kukuha sa akin, I always speak to God na parang, 'Lord, please give me an opening. Please, just one call, I just need one call to start again.’ "And He hears my prayers. And kung may magsarado man na pintuan, magbubukas naman Siya ng ilan pang mga windows, opportunities,” he said.

Baron said he learned a lot of things from his bad experience as he will now choose family first and will remove his selfishness.

"Family comes first, remove selfishness. I learned a lot about being compassionate towards other people, hindi lang yung puro what’s in it for me and also to be of service to so many people. With God’s grace, I just obeyed and followed the rules, stayed home, and I just had that total surrender and obedience and it paid off,” he said.