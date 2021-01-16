Alonzo and Farrales international fashion show

Two of the country’s top designers, Aureo Alonzo and Ben Farrales, joined artistic and creative forces in May 1970 to mount an international fashion show. They were all over Asia and Europe: Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tel Aviv, Athens, Madrid, Malaga, Marbella, Torremolinos, Lisbon, Estoril, Frankfurt and Berlin.

The foreign audiences were dazzled by the creations of Alonzo and Farrales, using native materials like jusi, hablon and piña.

From left: Monina in midi-jacket, collared and belted pants. Inez in short jacket and headscarf paired with a basic gown. Baby in pants and jusi top.

The models were Minnie Osmeña, Pearlie Arcache, Inez Choy, Monina Arnaldo and Baby Santiago Handl.

The international fashion show was presented by Mary Prieto and Vicky Quirino Gonzalez (wife of Philippine Ambassador to Spain Luis Gonzalez), in cooperation with TWA. — RKC