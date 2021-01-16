KOREAN WAVE
From left: Minnie Osmeña in pant-ed poncho. Pearlie Arcache in a dramatic high-collared black piece. Inez Choy in black with peek-a-boo effect. Monina Arnaldo with bare back. Baby Santiago Handl in white, accented by black paisley motif traced by beads

Alonzo and Farrales international fashion show

REMEMBER WHEN? - Danny Dolor (The Philippine Star) - January 16, 2021 - 12:00am

Two of the country’s top designers, Aureo Alonzo and Ben Farrales, joined artistic and creative forces in May 1970 to mount an international fashion show. They were all over Asia and Europe: Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tel Aviv, Athens, Madrid, Malaga, Marbella, Torremolinos, Lisbon, Estoril, Frankfurt and Berlin.

The foreign audiences were dazzled by the creations of Alonzo and Farrales, using native materials like jusi, hablon and piña.

From left: Monina in midi-jacket, collared and belted pants. Inez in short jacket and headscarf paired with a basic gown. Baby in pants and jusi top.

The models were Minnie Osmeña, Pearlie Arcache, Inez Choy, Monina Arnaldo and Baby Santiago Handl.

The international fashion show was presented by Mary Prieto and Vicky Quirino Gonzalez (wife of Philippine Ambassador to Spain Luis Gonzalez), in cooperation with TWA. — RKC

Minnie in spaghetti pants, made of crepe with pink bands and embellished with solid rhinestones.

 

