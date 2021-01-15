Gold Squad expands to include Jimuel Pacquiao

MANILA, Philippines — Jimuel Pacquiao, son of boxer-turned-politician Manny Pacquiao, debuted in showbiz as a new member of Gold Squad.

The original four-member group was composed of Andrea Brillantes, Francine Diaz, Seth Fedelin and Kyle Echarri, the teen cast of “Kadenang Ginto.”

Now, the squad is expanding and recently added six boys, including Jimuel, and six girls that made them The Squad Plus.

The other boys joining the squad are Renshi de Guzman, KD Estrada, Nio Tria, Raven Rigor and Lance Carr, while the girls are Alyanna Angeles, Sam Cruz, Anji Salvacion, Danica Ontengco, Margaux Montana and Angelica Lao.

In the YouTube video introducing the members, Jimuel revealed that he is a chess varsity player in school, and tried out basketball, volleyball and swimming.

He also revealed that he is a musician who plays the guitar and saxophone. — The Squad Plus via YouTube