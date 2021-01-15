KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Gold Squad expands to include Jimuel Pacquiao
Jimuel Pacquiao
Jimuel Pacquiao via Instagram

Gold Squad expands to include Jimuel Pacquiao

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 15, 2021 - 4:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — Jimuel Pacquiao, son of boxer-turned-politician Manny Pacquiao, debuted in showbiz as a new member of Gold Squad. 

The original four-member group was composed of Andrea Brillantes, Francine Diaz, Seth Fedelin and Kyle Echarri, the teen cast of “Kadenang Ginto.”

 

 

Now, the squad is expanding and recently added six boys, including Jimuel, and six girls that made them The Squad Plus. 

The other boys joining the squad are Renshi de Guzman, KD Estrada, Nio Tria, Raven Rigor and Lance Carr, while the girls are Alyanna Angeles, Sam Cruz, Anji Salvacion, Danica Ontengco, Margaux Montana and Angelica Lao.

In the YouTube video introducing the members, Jimuel revealed that he is a chess varsity player in school, and tried out basketball, volleyball and swimming.

He also revealed that he is a musician who plays the guitar and saxophone. — The Squad Plus via YouTube

JIMUEL PACQUIAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Akala ko ba... I&rsquo;m gay?': Derek Ramsay clarifies real score with Ellen Adarna
'Akala ko ba... I’m gay?': Derek Ramsay clarifies real score with Ellen Adarna
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapuso actor Derek Ramsay broke his silence after photos of him and actress Ellen Adarna spread on social media.
Entertainment
fbfb
Rami Malek: Filipino actor should play Manny Pacquiao
Rami Malek: Filipino actor should play Manny Pacquiao
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The Oscar winner said it was the first time for him to know about the rumors. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Mama Sarah: Sarah Geronimo proud of housekeeping skills
Mama Sarah: Sarah Geronimo proud of housekeeping skills
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Sarah also opened up about their relationship — about Matteo being clingy while she wanted validation.&n...
Entertainment
fbfb
Why Daniel Padilla says no to living-in with Kathryn Bernardo
Why Daniel Padilla says no to living-in with Kathryn Bernardo
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Kapamilya couple Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo have no plans to move in together anytime soon.
Entertainment
fbfb
Ara Mina engaged to PITC chief Dave Almarinez
Ara Mina engaged to PITC chief Dave Almarinez
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 days ago
Ara said yes!
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Robert Rodriguez&rsquo;s new film We Can Be Heroes is a family affair
Robert Rodriguez’s new film We Can Be Heroes is a family affair
By Nathalie Tomada | 18 hours ago
Latino filmmaker Robert Rodriguez proudly shared with The STAR and select press that his latest film for families, We Can...
Entertainment
fbfb
A series on astrological signs & the terror they can bring
A series on astrological signs & the terror they can bring
By Boy Abunda | 18 hours ago
While horror is a genre that easily makes a skin-crawling effect on people, director Ato Bautista would like to remind that...
Entertainment
fbfb
Iya, Jose encourage viewers to eat and live well
Iya, Jose encourage viewers to eat and live well
By Jerry Donato | 18 hours ago
Iya Villania and Chef Jose Sarasola engage viewers in a demonstration and discussion of healthy lifestyle through cooking...
Entertainment
fbfb
Daniel Padilla on choosing COVID-19 vaccines: Be careful or be toast
Daniel Padilla on choosing COVID-19 vaccines: Be careful or be toast
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
ABS-CBN announced recently that Daniel and Kathryn will have a new teleserye this year. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Ai-Ai: I live by the day
Ai-Ai: I live by the day
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Showbiz denizens have a lot of lessons to be learned, such as...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with