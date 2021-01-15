Ellen Adarna airs side on 'landian' with Derek Ramsay

MANILA, Philippines — Model-actress Ellen Adarna denied any romantic links with Kapuso actor Derek Ramsay.

Ellen's management on Friday told Philstar.com that reports of Derek Ramsay explaining their real score are accurate.

After photos of the rumored couple circulated on social media, Derek explained that he simply hosted a dinner party with Ellen being one of the guests, adding that he never expected the photos to invite romantic speculation.

Other dinner guests included John Estrada, Ruffa Gutierrez, as well as production staff of the TV5 sitcom "John en Ellen," which stars John and Ellen.

“They just met ni Ellen during pre-prod namin in a restaurant. Which happens na Ruffa G and her friends were also there and said hi to us. That’s when they found out that they are all neighbors so Derek invited to set a dinner for everyone,” Ellen’s manager said in a text message.

“So wala naman talagang real score, it just happens na Ellen is single and Derek is also single kaya nili-link ng mga tao.”

Derek is fresh from his breakup with Kapuso actress Andrea Torres, confirming their split in November last year.

Ellen, meanwhile, has separated with on-leave Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz with whom she shares a son named Elias.

"John en Ellen" is set to air soon on TV5.