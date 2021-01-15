KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Ellen Adarna airs side on 'landian' with Derek Ramsay
Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay
Janus Del Prado via Instagram

Ellen Adarna airs side on 'landian' with Derek Ramsay

Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 15, 2021 - 3:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — Model-actress Ellen Adarna denied any romantic links with Kapuso actor Derek Ramsay.

Ellen's management on Friday told Philstar.com that reports of Derek Ramsay explaining their real score are accurate.

After photos of the rumored couple circulated on social media, Derek explained that he simply hosted a dinner party with Ellen being one of the guests, adding that he never expected the photos to invite romantic speculation.

Other dinner guests included John Estrada, Ruffa Gutierrez, as well as production staff of the TV5 sitcom "John en Ellen," which stars John and Ellen.

“They just met ni Ellen during pre-prod namin in a restaurant. Which happens na Ruffa G and her friends were also there and said hi to us. That’s when they found out that they are all neighbors so Derek invited to set a dinner for everyone,” Ellen’s manager said in a text message.

“So wala naman talagang real score, it just happens na Ellen is single and Derek is also single kaya nili-link ng mga tao.”

Derek is fresh from his breakup with Kapuso actress Andrea Torres, confirming their split in November last year.

Ellen, meanwhile, has separated with on-leave Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz with whom she shares a son named Elias.

"John en Ellen" is set to air soon on TV5.

DEREK RAMSAY ELLEN ADARNA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Akala ko ba... I&rsquo;m gay?': Derek Ramsay clarifies real score with Ellen Adarna
'Akala ko ba... I’m gay?': Derek Ramsay clarifies real score with Ellen Adarna
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapuso actor Derek Ramsay broke his silence after photos of him and actress Ellen Adarna spread on social media.
Entertainment
fbfb
Rami Malek: Filipino actor should play Manny Pacquiao
Rami Malek: Filipino actor should play Manny Pacquiao
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The Oscar winner said it was the first time for him to know about the rumors. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Mama Sarah: Sarah Geronimo proud of housekeeping skills
Mama Sarah: Sarah Geronimo proud of housekeeping skills
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Sarah also opened up about their relationship — about Matteo being clingy while she wanted validation.&n...
Entertainment
fbfb
Why Daniel Padilla says no to living-in with Kathryn Bernardo
Why Daniel Padilla says no to living-in with Kathryn Bernardo
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Kapamilya couple Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo have no plans to move in together anytime soon.
Entertainment
fbfb
Ara Mina engaged to PITC chief Dave Almarinez
Ara Mina engaged to PITC chief Dave Almarinez
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 days ago
Ara said yes!
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Gold Squad expands to include Jimuel Pacquiao
Gold Squad expands to include Jimuel Pacquiao
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Jimuel Pacquiao, son of boxer-turned-politician Manny Pacquiao, debuted in showbiz as a new member of Gold Squad. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Boy2 Quizon hit by sleeping driver
Boy2 Quizon hit by sleeping driver
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Boy2’s car was completely wrecked at the back after a van hit it when he took a U-turn along Quezon and Banawe...
Entertainment
fbfb
KathNiel 2021 teleserye: What you need to know
KathNiel 2021 teleserye: What you need to know
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
The untitled Kathniel project is penned by none other than “Hintayan ng Langit” and “Gaya sa Pelikula”...
Entertainment
fbfb
Regal to produce the ultimate Bonifacio movie
Regal to produce the ultimate Bonifacio movie
By Ricky Lo | 18 hours ago
Is there anything more about the life of Andres Bonifacio that’s not revealed in history books and documentaries?
Entertainment
fbfb
Robert Rodriguez&rsquo;s new film We Can Be Heroes is a family affair
Robert Rodriguez’s new film We Can Be Heroes is a family affair
By Nathalie Tomada | 18 hours ago
Latino filmmaker Robert Rodriguez proudly shared with The STAR and select press that his latest film for families, We Can...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with