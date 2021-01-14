Mama Sarah: Sarah Geronimo proud of housekeeping skills

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Sarah Geronimo revealed how she adjusted from being a pop star to being a do-it-all housewife.

In the latest vlog of celebrity doctor Vicki Belo, Sarah proudly shared that she is so good at doing household chores that she can qualify as a household keeper.

“Puwedeng-puwede po ako mamasukan dito. Maglaba, magplantsa, magluto, tagalinis, pampaligo ng aso,” Sarah said.

Sarah also shared in the vlog that she enjoys her time in the kitchen, especially when she bakes. She and husband Matteo Guidicelli already moved in their new home last October.

“Mas mentally healthy for us na may outdoor talaga, may garden,” she said, adding that they are just renting the house.

Sarah also opened up about their relationship — about Matteo being clingy while she wanted validation.

“I think ang mga babae, mayroon tayong subconsciously, we always look for validation. You’re making sure na mahal ka nu'ng lalaki,” she said.

“'Mahal mo ba ako?' Mga ganoon, mga pa-cute, parang timang!” she quipped.

Sarah and Matteo tied the knot in a private ceremony last year.