KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC

Alden Richards: Exorcism is not a joke

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 13, 2021 - 11:55am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Alden Richards revealed that exorcism is a very sensitive and serious matter.

In a recent exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Alden said exorcism is really an out-of-this-world thing that should be taken seriously.

“That area kasi is really sensitive so mahirap siya i-venture. Hindi mo siya pwedeng hindi i-take seriously kasi it’s really a matter of out-of-this-world things that involves demonic spirit. As much as possible, we should leave it to the church,” he said.

“If you want to be part of it, there’s really nothing wrong about it. Ako kasi good friend ko si Father Jeff. It’s really an eye-opener na in our daily lives. Hindi natin pwedeng isawalang bahala 'yung mga na there some around us that’s not good,” he added.

It can be recalled that Alden revealed in last year's Halloween special of the "Bawal Judgmental" segment of his noontime show “Eat Bulaga” that he had a close encounter with exorcism. He shared that he also had an experience being attacked by a demon, which has since stopped since he got prayed over by a priest.

Alden gave an advice to people who want to venture into exorcism.

“Advice ko sa mga gustong mag-venture into it, make sure you have the right people by your side, tama 'yung guidance, and don’t get to it for fun. It’s a serious matter, hindi ito pwedeng gawing joke,” he said.

The actor clarified that he is not training to become an exorcist, but he would continue joining his priest friend to assist him and to learn more about it.

“Not necessarily training but I join, I participate. Not to the point na I could lead a certain point. Kumbaga masaya na ko na nakakatulong ako. Kasi what you really need there is a strong faith and willingness mo makatulong to help cleanse a person, a place or anything to do with the paranormal world."

Alden, a Ronald McDonald House Charities Ambassador, encouraged everyone to help through McDonald’s Kindness Kitchen, which was first set up in March to provide cooked meals for frontliners, volunteers and communities affected by the pandemic.

With the generous support of more than 50 partners including Metrobank, Coca-Cola and HAVI logistics, the Kindness Kitchens have served more than 350,000 meals in more than 1,000 barangays, hospitals and quarantine centers across the country.

The fast food chain also recently joined Pilipinas Kontra Gutom, a multi-sectoral movement of the government’s Task Force Zero Hunger, private sector and non-profit organizations working hand in hand to address the country’s concerns on involuntary hunger. 

Through the Kindness Kitchens, the fast food chain continues to assist and help communities in need through cooked meals.  — Video from McDonald's Philippines, edited by Efigenio Toledo IV

RELATED: Alden Richards tells fellow singles: 'No need to rush'

ALDEN RICHARDS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Catriona Gray 'so in love' with birthday getaway with Sam Milby
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray revealed how she and boyfriend Sam Milby celebrated her 27th birthday last January 6.
Entertainment
fbfb
Julia Barretto drops clues about current boyfriend
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Social media users noticed that Julia’s choices described rumored partner Gerald Anderson, eight years older than her...
Entertainment
fbfb
Heart Evangelista opens up about superficial friendships in showbiz
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
It all started when she threw the question of outgrowing friends to her husband, Sorsogon Gov. Chiz Escudero. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Who gifted Ivana Alawi a diamond ring for her birthday?
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Does anyone come to mind?
Entertainment
fbfb
Donny happy on solo flight
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
Where is Ali Sotto?
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Ara Mina engaged to PITC chief Dave Almarinez
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
Ara said yes!
Entertainment
fbfb
How Gerald Santos loses himself in roles he plays
13 hours ago
After playing the soldier Thuy in the UK 2016 tour of Miss Saigon, Gerald Santos appeared in Sweeney Todd (with Lea Salonga...
Entertainment
fbfb
Reinvent with Blackpink
By Jerry Donato | 13 hours ago
Blackpink is the face of reinvention as it graces the “Reinvent Your World” campaign of Globe. This was recently...
Entertainment
fbfb
Mary, Did You Know?
By Baby A. Gil | January 13, 2021 - 12:00am
The Christmas Season is over and we have been ushered into the New Year. But this does not mean that the Christmas spirit should now go into storage like the decorations and the music.
Entertainment
fbfb
New year, new love? Derek Ramsay, Ellen Adarna spark romance rumors
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Derek recently broke up with Kapuso actress Andrea Torres after dating for over a year.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with