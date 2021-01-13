Alden Richards: Exorcism is not a joke

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Alden Richards revealed that exorcism is a very sensitive and serious matter.

In a recent exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Alden said exorcism is really an out-of-this-world thing that should be taken seriously.

“That area kasi is really sensitive so mahirap siya i-venture. Hindi mo siya pwedeng hindi i-take seriously kasi it’s really a matter of out-of-this-world things that involves demonic spirit. As much as possible, we should leave it to the church,” he said.

“If you want to be part of it, there’s really nothing wrong about it. Ako kasi good friend ko si Father Jeff. It’s really an eye-opener na in our daily lives. Hindi natin pwedeng isawalang bahala 'yung mga na there some around us that’s not good,” he added.

It can be recalled that Alden revealed in last year's Halloween special of the "Bawal Judgmental" segment of his noontime show “Eat Bulaga” that he had a close encounter with exorcism. He shared that he also had an experience being attacked by a demon, which has since stopped since he got prayed over by a priest.

Alden gave an advice to people who want to venture into exorcism.

“Advice ko sa mga gustong mag-venture into it, make sure you have the right people by your side, tama 'yung guidance, and don’t get to it for fun. It’s a serious matter, hindi ito pwedeng gawing joke,” he said.

The actor clarified that he is not training to become an exorcist, but he would continue joining his priest friend to assist him and to learn more about it.

“Not necessarily training but I join, I participate. Not to the point na I could lead a certain point. Kumbaga masaya na ko na nakakatulong ako. Kasi what you really need there is a strong faith and willingness mo makatulong to help cleanse a person, a place or anything to do with the paranormal world."

