Alden Richards tells fellow singles: 'No need to rush'
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 11, 2021 - 2:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Alden Richards admitted that he was a member of the “Samahang Malalamig ang Pasko” but that doesn’t mean that he was lonely last holiday season.

In a recent exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Alden gave an advice to single people like him.

“Enjoy niyo lang ang buhay niyo. Siguro in a way, medyo naging norm siya na 'pag single ka, malungkot ka. It’s not true. You know, being alone is different from being lonely,” he said.

“Ako ay enjoy may alone time, I always enjoy my alone time and I’m happy with my alone time. So do'n sa iba, don’t worry, time will come na darating din 'yung special sa buhay niyo that will change everything so you wait for that moment."

He assured all fellow single people that patience can lead them to their dream happy ending.

“No need to rush kasi lahat ng minamadali hindi nagiging maganda 'yung result." 

Last Christmas, Alden, Ronald McDonald House Charities Ambassador, encouraged everyone to help through McDonald’s Kindness Kitchen.

 

— Videos from McDonald's Philippines

RELATED: WATCH: Alden Richards denies affair with HK socialite, still 'Goin' Crazy' over Blackpink Lisa

