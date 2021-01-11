KOREAN WAVE
Who gifted Ivana Alawi a diamond ring for her birthday?
Ivana Alawi reveals her diamond ring present for her 24th birthday.
Ivana Alawi via YouTube
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 11, 2021 - 1:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Ivana Alawi bared an eight-carat diamond ring on her middle finger during a recent vlog where she opened her birthday gifts.

She turned 24 on Christmas day last year.

 

 

A sizeable rock is perched on the gold ring, itself diamond-studded, from luxury jewelry brand Lvna by Drake Dustin. The present is a standout from the selection of designer handbags and shoes that Ivana received.

The actress and social media sensation, however, answered that no one popped the question.

“Hindi ako engaged, I am just loved. This is my gift to myself and I'm so proud kasi it's a reminder to work hard for your dreams.”

Ivana said there was no need to wait for a man to ask for her hand.

“Bakit ako mag-aantay sa lalaki? Eh 'di bilhan ko na lang sarili ko, 'di ba? And it's just a symbol to love myself. Parang gift ko talaga siya para sa sarili ko.”

The ring doubles as an investment since it will grow in value over time, according to Ivana.

“So it's also an investment kaya ko siya binili. Hindi ko siya binili dahil, 'Ay gusto ko 'yan kasi malaki.' Investment siya kasi kada tumatagal, magiging mas mahal siya... I will treasure this tapos 'yung mga anak ko, sila ang mga makakamana nito,” she said.

Ivana said the ring symbolizes the fruits of her hard work. 

2020 was the year she was recognized as the top local creator on YouTube Philippines. The vlogger reached the streaming platform's "diamond" milestone after hitting 10 million subscribers in just over a year.

“Kasi dati pangarap ko lang talaga 'to eh. Tapos 'di ba naging sa'kin na siya. And it's just a dream come true.”

