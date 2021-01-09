'Still can't believe': Heart Evangelista surprised with billboard in New Yorkâ€™s Times Square

'Still can't believe': Heart Evangelista surprised with billboard in New York’s Times Square

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista was surprised upon seeing herself in a billboard in New York’s iconic Time Square.

In her Twitter account, Heart posted photos of her billboard in Time Square.

Waking up with my face in Time Square NY is so surreal ????????????????♥????? pic.twitter.com/TBMdzJrfe2 — LoveMarie O. Escudero (@heart021485) January 8, 2021

“Waking up with my face in Time Square NY is so surreal,” she wrote.

She also posted on her Facebook page the photos of the digital billboard saying she’s so grateful.

I still can't believe that my billboard for @iasthreads is displayed in Times Square in New York! ???? I'm so grateful for... Posted by Heart Evangelista on Friday, 8 January 2021

“I still can't believe that my billboard for @iasthreads is displayed in Times Square in New York! I'm so grateful for such an incredible opportunity to highlight a sustainable brand that shows the talented craftsmanship of Filipino artisans. God is truly good!” she wrote.

Heart's billboard is an advertisement from Ia's Threads by New York-based Filipino fashion designer Ia Faraoni.

She was featured with bag Panda Minaudie?re named after her pet dog. The bag is a collaboration between Heart and Ia, which is part of the Cruise Collection of Ia’s Threads.