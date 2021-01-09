'Diyos na ang bahala': Xian Lim reveals his home was robbed

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Xian Lim revealed that his house was robbed.

In his Instagram account, Xian started his lengthy post apologizing for his followers for not being able to share the past few days.

“Hi everyone, my apologies for not being being able to post these couple of days. I was really struggling to decide if I should make a post about this or not. I still don't know if this would be a right decision but I feel that it is my duty and obligation to let my followers know what it is I've gone through or what is currently happening and hopefully, maybe we can learn a thing or two from the decisions made and moments experienced,” he said.

“The other day, I came home and witnessed a nightmare. I saw that a couple windows were shattered, metal grills hammered and filled down. Pag bukas ko ng pintuan, they left a piece of cloth in the front door (I guess to let me know that the place was robbed prior to entering? I'm not really sure),” he added.

The Viva actor said that robbers took all his television and computer.

“I looked around and saw that all the tvs and computer are gone. They also left two planks with nails sticking out. (I'm assuming that this is what they used to break the windows and the locks in the door..could also be used as a weapon? I dont have answers...),” he said.

He said that four people robbed his home and he already reported it to the police as they are now taking steps to secure his home.

“Anyway, no need to elaborate on the details. Basically there was forcible entry and about 4 people ransacked my home. We are done with the police report etc. and we are now taking the neccesary steps and precautions to keep our place and everyone safe,” he said.

The actor added that he feared for his life, mother and grandparents after the incident.

“At first, there was nothing but fear and hatred running through my me..I feared for my life, my mom, lola and lolo...as time passed by, I became grateful that no one was hurt,” he said.

“At this point, I hope na kung sino man ang nanghimasok at nagnakaw ng mga kagamitan dito sa amin ay magamit niyo ang perang yan para mapakain ng husto ang pamilya niyo. Diyos na ang bahala sa inyo,” he added.

He ended his post with a quote “It is only in our darkest hours that we may discover the true strength of the brilliant light within ourselves that can never, ever, be dimmed.”