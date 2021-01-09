KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
'Diyos na ang bahala': Xian Lim reveals his home was robbed
Combination photo of Kapamilya actor Xian Lim and the broken door lock of his home.
Instagram/xianlimm
'Diyos na ang bahala': Xian Lim reveals his home was robbed
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 9, 2021 - 2:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Xian Lim revealed that his house was robbed.

In his Instagram account, Xian started his lengthy post apologizing for his followers for not being able to share the past few days.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Xian Lim (@xianlimm)

“Hi everyone, my apologies for not being being able to post these couple of days. I was really struggling to decide if I should make a post about this or not. I still don't know if this would be a right decision but I feel that it is my duty and obligation to let my followers know what it is I've gone through or what is currently happening and hopefully, maybe we can learn a thing or two from the decisions made and moments experienced,” he said.

“The other day, I came home and witnessed a nightmare. I saw that a couple windows were shattered, metal grills hammered and filled down. Pag bukas ko ng pintuan, they left a piece of cloth in the front door (I guess to let me know that the place was robbed prior to entering? I'm not really sure),” he added.

The Viva actor said that robbers took all his television and computer.

“I looked around and saw that all the tvs and computer are gone. They also left two planks with nails sticking out. (I'm assuming that this is what they used to break the windows and the locks in the door..could also be used as a weapon? I dont have answers...),” he said.

He said that four people robbed his home and he already reported it to the police as they are now taking steps to secure his home.

“Anyway, no need to elaborate on the details. Basically there was forcible entry and about 4 people ransacked my home. We are done with the police report etc. and we are now taking the neccesary steps and precautions to keep our place and everyone safe,” he said.

The actor added that he feared for his life, mother and grandparents after the incident.

“At first, there was nothing but fear and hatred running through my me..I feared for my life, my mom, lola and lolo...as time passed by, I became grateful that no one was hurt,” he said.

“At this point, I hope na kung sino man ang nanghimasok at nagnakaw ng mga kagamitan dito sa amin ay magamit niyo ang perang yan para mapakain ng husto ang pamilya niyo. Diyos na ang bahala sa inyo,” he added.

He ended his post with a quote “It is only in our darkest hours that we may discover the true strength of the brilliant light within ourselves that can never, ever, be dimmed.”

ROBBERY XIAN LIM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Frankie Pangilinan, Bianca Gonzalez apologize for remarks over Christine Dacera case
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Celebrities Bianca Gonzalez and Frankie Pangilinan apologized on social media for their remarks following the death of flight...
Entertainment
fbfb
Disney looking for 'Lola Gets'? Gina Pareño answers casting call
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
The 71-year-old’s supporters said the unnamed “Lola” is the role Gina was born to play, calling on Disney...
Entertainment
fbfb
DJ Loonyo denies using Ivana Alawi, affirms real score between them
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Dancer and internet personality DJ Loonyo denied that he used Kapamilya actress Ivana Alawi to advance in his career.
Entertainment
fbfb
ABS-CBN still mum on Yassi Pressman's alleged 'Probinsyano' exit
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
ABS-CBN and Dreamscape are still mum about reports that Kapamilya actress Yassi Pressman will allagedly exit the network's...
Entertainment
fbfb
Claire dela Fuente's son recalls last hours with Christine Dacera
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 days ago
Here’s what happened on New Year’s Eve based on Gigo’s vantage point.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
'Still can't believe': Heart Evangelista surprised with billboard in New York’s Times Square
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 minutes ago
Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista was surprised upon seeing herself in a billboard in New York’s iconic Time Square...
Entertainment
fbfb
Crash landing on K-drama
By Nathalie Tomada | 15 hours ago
2020 was one for the record books for obvious reasons, but it’s safe to say, it was also the year of the K-drama.
Entertainment
fbfb
LIST: Qualified Filipino lolas for Disney's upcoming film
By Ratziel San Juan | 19 hours ago
Lolas, it’s not too late to become a Disney princess!
Entertainment
fbfb
'Bakit ako?': Non-drinker Ogie Diaz reacts to memes about gays becoming straight when drunk
By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
“'Kahit bakla yan, pag nakakainom yan, nagiging lalake yan.' Ay, talaga po? Nangyari na po sa inyo yan, sir?"
Entertainment
fbfb
Real-life Darna: Ogie Diaz thanks Liza Soberano anew for heroic deed
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The talent manager said that because of what Liza did, he sees her whenever he would look at his daughter. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with