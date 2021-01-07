KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Janella Salvador shares struggles while hiding pregnancy amid pandemic
Janella Salvador as she was about to do a pre-natal exercise for faster labor and recovery.
M&J via YouTube, screenshot
Janella Salvador shares struggles while hiding pregnancy amid pandemic
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 7, 2021 - 8:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Janella Salvador revealed that she did not hide her pregnancy for "selfish reasons." 

She said that she just wanted to cherish the moment as a firstime mother. 

“I wasn’t hiding it for selfish reasons,” she told ABS-CBN News in an interview.

“I wanted to hide it because I wanted to cherish the moment in my life, na first time ko maging mom. Iyong wala munang ingay, ‘yung may sarili muna akong moment to enjoy it," she added. 

The actress admitted that she was hurt by the comments she received, especially those saying that she's not proud of her pregnancy. 

“It was really hard. I was getting comments na, ‘Kinahihiya mo ba? Hindi ka ba proud?’ I don’t think any mom would want to hide her baby," she said. 

Janella said her partner Markus Paterson supported her thoughout her pregnancy journey. 

“Markus has been really, really helpful as a father and as a partner... Emotionally, he was there to support me when I would have meltdowns. It’s really not easy,” she said. 

“He would be my arms and legs, lalo na during my last few stages of pregnancy. Hindi ako makatayo, hirap na hirap na ako maglakad. Wala siyang reklamo. He would do everything for me. I couldn’t ask for more."

RELATED: Secret's out: Janella Salvador, Markus Paterson reveal details about baby hidden for months

JANELLA SALVADOR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Claire dela Fuente's son recalls last hours with Christine Dacera
By Ratziel San Juan | 7 hours ago
Here’s what happened on New Year’s Eve based on Gigo’s vantage point.
Entertainment
fbfb
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian living separately: report
8 hours ago
The couple were going through counseling dealing with "regular relationship issues" and no one else was involved, the source...
Entertainment
fbfb
Frankie Pangilinan gets new rape threat after calls for justice for slain flight attendant
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The daughter of "Megastar" Sharon Cuneta and Sen. Francis Pangilinan recently said that rape exists because of rapists.
Entertainment
fbfb
Tulfo to compete vs Shopee, Lazada with own e-commerce platform
By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 1 day ago
His experience involving the masses who run to him to seek justice they can’t get in court inspired Tulfo to put up...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Truth is on our side': Claire dela Fuente defends son in Christine Dacera's case
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Veteran singer Claire dela Fuente said that her son will be cleared in the alleged rape and homicide case of flight attendant...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Celebrity moms condemn those who blame Christine Dacera for getting killed
By Jan Milo Severo | 42 minutes ago
Celebrity mothers condemned the alleged rape and homicide of flight attendant Christine Dacera.
Entertainment
fbfb
Frankie Pangilinan, Bianca Gonzalez apologize for remarks over Christine Dacera case
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Celebrities Bianca Gonzalez and Frankie Pangilinan apologized on social media for their remarks following the death of flight...
Entertainment
fbfb
DJ Loonyo denies using Ivana Alawi, affirms real score between them
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Dancer and internet personality DJ Loonyo denied that he used Kapamilya actress Ivana Alawi to advance in his career.
Entertainment
fbfb
ABS-CBN still mum on Yassi Pressman's alleged 'Probinsyano' exit
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
ABS-CBN and Dreamscape are still mum about reports that Kapamilya actress Yassi Pressman will allagedly exit the network's...
Entertainment
fbfb
Time out for Chinovela
By Ricky Lo | 20 hours ago
HBO/HBO GO’s Adventure of the Ring tells you what the real meaning of love is.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with