Janella Salvador shares struggles while hiding pregnancy amid pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Janella Salvador revealed that she did not hide her pregnancy for "selfish reasons."

She said that she just wanted to cherish the moment as a firstime mother.

“I wasn’t hiding it for selfish reasons,” she told ABS-CBN News in an interview.

“I wanted to hide it because I wanted to cherish the moment in my life, na first time ko maging mom. Iyong wala munang ingay, ‘yung may sarili muna akong moment to enjoy it," she added.

The actress admitted that she was hurt by the comments she received, especially those saying that she's not proud of her pregnancy.

“It was really hard. I was getting comments na, ‘Kinahihiya mo ba? Hindi ka ba proud?’ I don’t think any mom would want to hide her baby," she said.

Janella said her partner Markus Paterson supported her thoughout her pregnancy journey.

“Markus has been really, really helpful as a father and as a partner... Emotionally, he was there to support me when I would have meltdowns. It’s really not easy,” she said.

“He would be my arms and legs, lalo na during my last few stages of pregnancy. Hindi ako makatayo, hirap na hirap na ako maglakad. Wala siyang reklamo. He would do everything for me. I couldn’t ask for more."

