Celebrity moms condemn those who blame Christine Dacera for getting killed
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 7, 2021 - 7:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity mothers condemned the alleged rape and homicide of flight attendant Christine Dacera.

Kapamilya host Bianca Gonzalez posted on her Twitter account that rape happens because of rapists.

“Rape happens because of rapists, not because anyone ‘asked for it',” Bianca wrote.

Christine Reyes posted a text that read “Maria Clara was raped… when she was in [a] convent… by a priest. It was never on the clothes. Nor on the behavior. Nor on the situation. It’s always the rapist.”

Andi Eigenmann posted on her Instagram story that clothes and situation are not enough reasons for rape.

“It’s never the clothes, the situation, or the sobriety. It starts and ends with the rapist,” she wrote.

Kapuso actress Jennylyn Mercado posted on her Twitter account that there is no excuse to rape.

“Every time you blame the victim, you take the side of the rapist. There is no excuse to rape. Rape exists because of rapists. Stop victim blaming. #JusticeForChristineDacera,” she wrote.

The actress, however, said that her statement was only for those who blame victims.

“Ang daming kulang na impormasyon na lumabas. We all want the whole truth and justice for Christine. This tweet is about those people na ang reaction kaagad ay victim blaming irregardless kung kaninong kaso,” she said.

Christine, a flight attendant, was found lifeless last New Year in a bathtub in a Makati City hotel room after she spent New Year's Eve with friends. 

RELATED: Frankie Pangilinan, Bianca Gonzalez apologize for remarks over Christine Dacera case

