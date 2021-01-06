Kanye and Kim take... up divorce? Sources claim 'Kimye' breakup

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West haven't been keeping up with each other, according to reports that they are set to get a divorce after a six-year marriage.

Apparently, Kim is over her husband’s mental health struggles and Kanye is fed up with his wife’s family.

Multiple sources told Page Six that "divorce is imminent" for them.

Kim is reportedly hiring divorce lawyer Laura Wasser and is in the process of settlement talks.

“They are keeping it low-key but they are done,” a source said.

Telltale evidence of the Kimye separation includes Kim being seen without her wedding ring and Kanye staying at his Wyoming ranch over the holidays.

“Kim got Kanye to go up there (Wyoming) so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done,” the source said.

The source added that Kim has matured and is focusing on other endeavors outside of marriage.

“She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile, Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s***, and she’s just had enough of it.”

Kanye and Kim have four children aged seven years to 19 months: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.