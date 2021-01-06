KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Kanye and Kim take... up divorce? Sources claim 'Kimye' breakup
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend the 2019 FGI Night Of Stars Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on October 24, 2019 in New York City.
AFP/Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris
Kanye and Kim take... up divorce? Sources claim 'Kimye' breakup
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 6, 2021 - 4:29pm

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West haven't been keeping up with each other, according to reports that they are set to get a divorce after a six-year marriage.

Apparently, Kim is over her husband’s mental health struggles and Kanye is fed up with his wife’s family.

Multiple sources told Page Six that "divorce is imminent" for them.

Kim is reportedly hiring divorce lawyer Laura Wasser and is in the process of settlement talks.

“They are keeping it low-key but they are done,” a source said.

Telltale evidence of the Kimye separation includes Kim being seen without her wedding ring and Kanye staying at his Wyoming ranch over the holidays.

“Kim got Kanye to go up there (Wyoming) so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done,” the source said.

The source added that Kim has matured and is focusing on other endeavors outside of marriage.

“She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile, Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s***, and she’s just had enough of it.”

Kanye and Kim have four children aged seven years to 19 months: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

KANYE WEST KIM KARDASHIAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Truth is on our side': Claire dela Fuente defends son in Christine Dacera's case
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Veteran singer Claire dela Fuente said that her son will be cleared in the alleged rape and homicide case of flight attendant...
Entertainment
fbfb
Staying together whether times are good or bad
By Ricky Lo | 17 hours ago
To love again: Charlie Cojuangco and ChinaJocson in a betrothal ceremony last Dec. 29 in Tarlac. They are set for a grand...
Entertainment
fbfb
Secret's out: Janella Salvador, Markus Paterson reveal details about baby hidden for months
By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Janella Salvador and boyfriend Markus Patterson introduced their firstborn to the world. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Tulfo to compete vs Shopee, Lazada with own e-commerce platform
By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 2 hours ago
His experience involving the masses who run to him to seek justice they can’t get in court inspired Tulfo to put up...
Entertainment
fbfb
Bea Alonzo predicted to marry someone 'matured' in thinking and whose 'love is true'
By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo shared her realizations in life as she claimed that 2021 will be a spiritual year for her.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Frankie Pangilinan gets new rape threat after calls for justice for slain flight attendant
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
The daughter of "Megastar" Sharon Cuneta and Sen. Francis Pangilinan recently said that rape exists because of rapists.
Entertainment
fbfb
'OMG!': Sharon Cuneta flaunts curves in swimsuit for 55th birthday
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapamilya actress Sharon Cuneta flaunted her slimmer figure in a swimsuit as she celebrates her 55th birthday today.
Entertainment
fbfb
Rowan Atkinson wants to retire 'stressful' ‘Mr. Bean’
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
“I don't much enjoy playing him. The weight of responsibility is not pleasant. I find it stressful and exhausting, and...
Entertainment
fbfb
WATCH: Christian Bautista sings all NSYNC members' parts in new song cover
By Kata Dayanghirang | 1 hour ago
Have you heard the latest remake of the anthemic NSYNC hit "This I Promise You"?
Entertainment
fbfb
Janella Salvador and Markus Paterson's baby Jude already on social media
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
They grow up so fast!
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with